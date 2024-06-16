Happy Ganga Dussehra 2024: Wishes, messages, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Wishes and messages on Happy Ganga Dussehra 2024

Ganga Dussehra, a significant Hindu festival, celebrates the descent of the sacred river Ganga from heaven to earth. In 2024, this auspicious day is observed on June 16. Devotees across India and the world pay homage to the Ganges, seeking its blessings for purification and prosperity. To celebrate this auspicious festival, here are some wishes, messages, images, and quotes with your friends and family to share, and spread the joy and blessings of this holy festival.

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Wishes

May the holy waters of Ganga wash away your sorrows and bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

On this sacred day, may the blessings of Maa Ganga be with you and your family. Happy Ganga Dussehra 2024!

Wishing you a blessed and joyous Ganga Dussehra. May Ganga Maa guide you toward a path of righteousness and bliss.

Let the purity of the Ganges cleanse your soul and elevate your spirits. Happy Ganga Dussehra to you and your loved ones!

May the divine river Ganga bless you with good fortune, health, and happiness. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Messages

As we celebrate Ganga Dussehra, let's take a moment to honor the sacred river that sustains life and nourishes our souls. Happy Ganga Dussehra 2024!

This Ganga Dussehra, may the holy river Ganga inspire us to live with purity, compassion, and grace. Wishing you a blessed festival.

May the divine presence of Maa Ganga be with you always, guiding and protecting you through life's journey. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, let's pledge to protect and preserve our rivers, ensuring a better future for generations to come.

Sending you my warmest wishes on Ganga Dussehra. May the holy Ganga bring you endless joy and serenity.

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Images

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Quotes

"The Ganges, above all, is the river of India, which has held India's heart captive and drawn uncounted millions to her banks since the dawn of history." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"The Ganga is the river of India, flowing through the land, past and present, and nourishing its people." - Amitav Ghosh

"Ganga Dussehra is an occasion to cherish the sacredness and significance of the holy river Ganga." - Narendra Modi

"The Ganga, especially, is the river of India, beloved of her people, round which is intertwined with her memories, her hopes and fears, her songs of triumph, her victories and her defeats." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"Ganga Dussehra reminds us of the power of faith and purity, embodied by the holy river Ganga." - Sadhguru

Ganga Dussehra 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

May the blessings of the holy Ganga bring joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Ganga Dussehra 2024!

Feeling blessed to witness another Ganga Dussehra. Let's celebrate the divine descent of Maa Ganga.

On this sacred day, honor the Ganges and pledge to protect our natural resources. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

Wishing everyone a serene and joyous Ganga Dussehra. May Maa Ganga bless us all!

Let the holy waters of Ganga cleanse your soul and bring peace to your heart. Happy Ganga Dussehra!

