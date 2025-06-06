Happy Eid al-Adha 2025: Wishes, greetings, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share this Bakrid This year, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2025. Here's have a look at some wishes, messages, greetings and WhatsApp, Facebook status, which you can share with your loved ones on Bakrid 2025.

Eid al-Adha, also referred to as Bakrid, is considered one of the most important and sacred festivals in Islam. This festival is celebrated by the Islamic community from across the world, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. It is significant to note that Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hijjah (another term for Dhul Hijjah), and this year it will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Here are some wishes, messages, greetings and WhatsApp, Facebook status, which you can share with your loved ones on Bakrid 2025.

Eid al-Adha 2025: Wishes and Messages

Eid Mubarak! May your hearts be filled with gratitude, your soul with peace, and your home with joy.

Let’s celebrate this Eid with hearts filled with love and minds filled with peace. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your family!

On this blessed day, I wish you and your family health, happiness, and countless blessings.

May this Eid al-Adha bring you closer to Allah and grant you His blessings. Have a peaceful and joyous Eid!

On this auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, may peace and joy embrace your life, and may your sacrifices be rewarded. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah accept your Qurbani and bless you with His divine mercy. Eid Mubarak!

May the beauty of Eid bring warmth to your home and light to your path

Eid al-Adha 2025: Images

Eid al-Adha 2025: Greetings

Wishing you a joyous Eid-al-Adha filled with love, sacrifice, and endless blessings.

On this Eid, may your sacrifices be appreciated and your prayers answered. Happy Eid al-Adha!

May this holy occasion bring you closer to your family and deepen your faith. Eid Mubarak!

May the spirit of sacrifice inspire you to live with compassion and grace. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family a delightful Eid al-Adha, filled with cherished moments and delicious feasts.

May Allah accept your Qurbani and bless you abundantly. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with peace, your home with joy, and your life with Allah's blessings

Eid al-Adha 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook status

This Eid, let’s recommit to kindness, justice, and community. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is more than a holiday, it's a reminder of what we owe to each other. Celebrate safely and meaningfully.

Here's to good food, good company, and good intentions. Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2025!

Wishing my friends and family a joyous Eid al-Adha. Let’s celebrate with love, peace, and gratitude. Eid Mubarak!

May your Eid celebration be filled with joyful gatherings, delicious meals, and memories that last all year

On this sacred day, may your heart be filled with gratitude, your mind with peace, and your soul with love. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid al-Adha! May your sacrifices be appreciated, your prayers answered, and your heart filled with joy. Eid Mubarak to all!

Eid-ul-Adha is a time to celebrate faith and reflect on the blessings in our lives. Wishing you a joyous and peaceful Bakrid.

