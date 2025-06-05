Eid al-Adha 2025: Try these kid-friendly recipes that the little ones will love People come together to honour their faith and strengthen their bonds with others on the day of Eid al-Adha. Feasts are a major part of celebrations, and so are children. Here are some kid-friendly recipes that you can make for Bakrid that the little ones will love.

New Delhi:

Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, is a festival that is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. The festival is always celebrated on the 10th day of Thul-Hijjah, which is the 12th month in the Islamic calendar. This year, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 7 in India. It’s one of the two major Islamic holidays, the other being Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated following the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. People come together to honour their faith and strengthen their bonds with others on the day of Eid al-Adha. Feasts are a major part of celebrations, and so are children. Here are some kid-friendly recipes that you can make for Bakrid that the little ones will love.

Mini Mutton Kebabs

These mini mutton kebabs are bite-sized, juicy, and easy to hold and will be a sure hit among children. Skewer the kebabs on toothpicks or small sticks and serve with a yoghurt dip or ketchup.

Sheer Khurma Pops

This classic Eid dessert gets a twist when served chilled in small cups or frozen as popsicles. Add colourful chopped dry fruits or edible glitter to make it visually appealing for the children.

Stuffed Mini Parathas

Soft, stuffed parathas shaped like stars or hearts are tasty and can be exciting for children. Fill them with spiced minced meat or mashed paneer and use cookie cutters to shape them.

Chocolate-Dipped Dates

A sweet treat that's both traditional and tasty, but comes with a chocolatey twist. Stuff dates with nut butter or crushed nuts, dip in melted chocolate, and let kids decorate with sprinkles of their choice.

Mini Biryani Cups

Biryani served in small bowls or muffin tins makes it manageable and fun for the children. Layer colourful rice with mildly spiced meat or veggies and serve with a small spoon or fork.

Eid Cupcakes with Crescent Toppers

Cupcakes are always a favourite, and topping them with crescent moons and stars adds an Eid touch. You can help kids decorate the cupcakes with sprinkles and other edible decorations.

Fruit and Cheese Crescent Skewers

This is a healthy snack option that is shaped like the Eid crescent moon. You can alternate fruit chunks (like melon, grapes, or strawberries) with cheese cubes on skewers.

