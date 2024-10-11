Happy Durga Ashtami, Navami 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Happy Durga Ashtami, Navami 2024: Wishes, messages

Durga Puja, a nine-day holiday dedicated to the goddess Durga, is in full gear, with preparations for the final two days, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami. The two days are extremely important to devotees during the Shardiya Navratri or Durga Puja celebrations. This year's Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami fall on Friday, October 11. Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, falls on the eighth day of the Navratri festival. It is one of the most sacred days of Navratri, when devotees worship 'Mahagauri,' the eighth form of Navadurga and an avatar of Adi Shakti. Mahagauri is said to grant the wishes of her devotees. On this day, believers fast, pray, and seek favors from the goddess. Kanya Puja is a major ceremony in which young girls, considered the purest embodiment of the deity, are worshipped.

Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami, is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri, a Hindu holiday. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day occurs on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Ashwina. We commemorate Goddess Durga's triumph over the terrifying buffalo monster Mahishasura on this auspicious day. This victory represents the final triumph of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and hope over despair.

As we celebrate Durga Ashtami and Navami, here are some great wishes and messages that you can send to your friends, family, and loved ones:

Happy Durga Ashtami, Navami 2024: Wishes and Messages

May Goddess Mahagauri bless you with health, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Ashtami.

On this auspicious day of Durga Ashtami, may the divine power of Goddess Durga bring strength, success, and happiness into your life. Happy Durga Ashtami.

As we celebrate this holy day, let’s remember the virtues of courage and compassion that the goddess embodies. Happy Durga Ashtami.

May Mahagauri fulfill all your wishes and shower her blessings on you and your family. Have a joyful and spiritual Durga Ashtami!

Sending you warm wishes on Navami! May Maa Durga’s blessings bring you courage, health, and happiness always.

May the spirit of Navami fill your heart with positivity, and may you be blessed with endless opportunities and success. Happy Navami!

On the occasion of Navami, may the nine divine forms of Maa Durga bless you with peace, prosperity, and good fortune. Have a wonderful Navami

Happy Durga Ashtami, Navami 2024: Images

Happy Durga Ashtami, Navami 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

In every heartbeat, in every prayer, may Maa Durga’s blessings be everywhere! Happy Ashtami!

With the grace of the goddess, may your life be full of light, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Embrace the strength within you, just like the goddess we adore. Wishing you a powerful Durga Ashtami.

May this Navami bring new beginnings and endless happiness to your life. Wishing you love, light, and Maa Durga’s divine grace. Happy Navami!

On this auspicious Navami, may you conquer all obstacles and shine with the blessings of Maa Durga. Have a blessed and happy Navami!

May the festive spirit of Navami fill your heart with joy, and may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness. Wishing you a joyous Navami!

As we celebrate Navami, let us seek the blessings of Maa Durga for strength, courage, and wisdom. Wishing you a divine and blissful Navami.

