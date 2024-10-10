Navratri 2024 Day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Know significance, Ashtami puja vidhi, muhurat, colour, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2024 Day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri?

Today is the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. The eighth day of Navratri is also known as Mahashtami. Today, on Ashtami Tithi, the eighth power of Maa Durga, Mata Mahagauri will be worshipped. Worshiping Maa Gauri increases food, wealth happiness, and prosperity. Apart from this, along with the worship of Goddess Maa, food should also be offered to Brahmins today. After offering food, give some Dakshina and take blessings by touching their feet. This makes the Goddess very happy and fulfills all the mind's wishes. So let us know what blog should be offered to Mata Rani on the eighth day of Navratri and which mantras should be chanted during the puja.

Who is Maa Mahagauri?

The eighth form of Goddess Durga, Goddess Mahagauri, and Goddess Shailputri, both have a bull as their vehicle, so they are also known as Vrisharudha. Goddess Mahagauri is depicted as Chaturbhuj (four-armed). She holds a trident in one of her right hands and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She holds a damru in one of her left hands and keeps the other left hand in Vara Mudra. Due to the fair complexion of Goddess Gauri, she is also called Mahagauri or Shwetambardhara. Her complexion is compared to the conch, Chandra Dev, and Kand flower.

Navratri 2024 Day 8: Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi will begin at 12:31 PM on October 10 and will go on till 12:06 PM on October 11.

Navratri Ashtami Date - October 11, 2024

Ashtami Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha starts - from 12:31 pm on October 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha ends- October 11, 2024 at 12:06 pm

Navratri 2024 Day 8: Colour

The colour for the auspicious Ashtami of Navratri is pink. It is advised to wear pink clothes dedicate prayers to the goddess and seek her blessings.

Navratri 2024 Day 8: Bhog Items to Offer Maa Mahagauri

On the eighth day of Navratri, i.e. Ashtami, offer coconut to Maa Mahagauri. Coconut is very dear to Maa Rani. Apart from this, offer coconut barfi and laddu to Maa Gauri. Also offer Mogra flowers and Raat ki Rani to Maa Mahagauri.

