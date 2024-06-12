Hands and feet remain sweaty during summer? Try these methods to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these methods to get rid of sweaty hands and feet.

With summer comes the dreaded heat and humidity. While many of us enjoy the sunshine and warm weather, it can also bring about some unpleasant side effects, such as sweaty hands and feet. Not only can this be uncomfortable and embarrassing, but it can also lead to other issues like smelly shoes and fungus growth. But fear not, there are steps you can take to combat the dreaded summer sweat. Here are five methods you can try to get rid of sweaty hands and feet.

Stay Hydrated

One of the main reasons for excessive sweating is dehydration. When our bodies don't have enough water, they try to cool down by sweating more. This is why it's crucial to stay hydrated during the summer months, especially if you're spending a lot of time outdoors. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, and if you're engaging in physical activity, consider drinking an electrolyte-enhanced drink to replenish your body's salt levels. Not only will this help reduce sweating, but it's also essential for overall health.

Use Antiperspirant

We often associate antiperspirant with our underarms, but did you know it can also be used on other parts of the body? Antiperspirant works by blocking sweat glands, reducing the amount of sweat produced. So if you're dealing with sweaty hands and feet, consider using an antiperspirant specifically designed for those areas. Apply it before bed to clean, dry skin, and let it work overnight. You should see a significant reduction in sweating within a few days.

Choose the Right Footwear

The type of shoes you wear can also contribute to sweaty feet. Closed-toed shoes made of synthetic materials can trap heat and moisture, leading to excessive sweating. Instead, opt for open-toed shoes with breathable materials such as cotton or leather. If you need to wear closed-toed shoes, choose ones with moisture-wicking properties or consider using foot powders to absorb sweat. It's also essential to rotate your shoes and let them air out between wears to prevent bacteria and fungus growth.

Try Natural Remedies

If you prefer a more natural approach, there are several options you can try to combat sweaty hands and feet. One popular remedy is applying a mixture of vinegar and water to your hands and feet. The acidity of the vinegar can help balance the pH levels of your skin, reducing sweating. Another option is using tea bags to soak your feet. Tea contains tannic acid, which can also help reduce sweating. Additionally, incorporating herbs such as sage, witch hazel, or chamomile into your daily routine can help decrease sweating.

