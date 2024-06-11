5 easy ways to complete 10,000 steps during scorching summer to lose weight

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 easy ways to complete 10,000 steps during summers

As the summer heat beats down, staying active can become a challenge. However, achieving 10,000 steps a day is not only beneficial for your health but can also aid in weight loss. Also, you will be setting yourself up for long-term success in maintaining an active lifestyle. So, grab your sunscreen, put on your walking shoes, and step your way to a healthier you this summer! Here are five simple strategies to help you reach that step goal even in the scorching summer months:

Early Morning Walks

Beat the heat by lacing up your shoes and heading out for a brisk walk early in the morning. The cool air and serene surroundings make it an ideal time to get your steps in. Aim to complete a significant portion of your daily steps before the sun gets too high in the sky.

Indoor Workouts

When the temperatures soar outside, take your workout indoors. There are plenty of exercises you can do without stepping foot outside your home. From dancing to aerobics or even using a treadmill or stationary bike, find an activity that gets your heart pumping and your feet moving.

Utilise Indoor Spaces

If going to the gym isn't your thing, make use of indoor spaces like shopping malls or large stores. Walking around these air-conditioned areas not only helps you rack up steps but also keeps you cool while you do it. Invite a friend to join you for added motivation and company.

Stay Hydrated

In the summer heat, it's crucial to stay hydrated, especially when you're being active. Keep a water bottle handy at all times and take regular sips throughout the day. Proper hydration will not only help you feel better but also ensure you can keep moving toward your step goal without feeling fatigued.

Break It Up

Don't feel pressured to get all 10,000 steps in at once. Break up your activity throughout the day to make it more manageable. Take short walks during your breaks at work, stroll around the neighbourhood after dinner, or even march in place while watching TV. Every step adds up, so find opportunities to move whenever you can.

ALSO READ: Still in bed? 5 must-try morning routine ideas for a highly productive day