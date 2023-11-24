Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Know about martyrdom of the 9th Guru of Sikhs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2023

The martyrdom day of the 9th Guru of Sikhs Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh is celebrated on November 24. He was born in Amritsar on April 21, 1621, to Mata Nanaki and Guru Hargobind, the sixth Guru of the Sikhs. In the glorious history of India, many such revolutionary men were born, who sacrificed their lives to protect their religion, culture, ideals, and values. The name of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, the 9th Sikh, is also one among these great men. Guru Tegh Bahadur is also called Chadar of Hind. He sacrificed his life to save his religion, he took on the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb directly.

The story of Tyagamal becoming Teg Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur's name in childhood was Tyagamal. He was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind Sahib. He took his primary education from his brothers. Regarding the courage of Guru Teg Bahadur, it is said that once he was going to Kiratpur with his father Guru Hargobind Sahib after the battle of Kartarpur. At that time he was only 13 years old. A group of Mughal army chased them and suddenly attacked them in Palahi village near Phagwara. In this war, along with his father Guru Hargobind Sahib, Guru Teg also fought with the Mughals. Teg's courage and passion at a young age made him Teg Bahadur.

Became the 9th Guru after Guru Harkrishna Sahib

In March 1632, Guru Tegh Bahadur was married to Bibi Gujri in Kartarpur near Jalandhar. After this, he started living in Bakala near Amritsar. After the death of the eighth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Harkrishna Sahib Ji, in March 1665, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib ascended the throne of the Guru of Amritsar and became the 9th Guru of the Sikhs. He performed severe penance in Baba Bakala Nagar for many years.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh's death

When a front was opened against the forced conversion of Aurangzeb, Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh refused to bow down to him. Due to not accepting Islam, Aurangzeb had him beheaded in front of everyone in 1675. Guru Teg Bahadur agreed to be beheaded but did not bow before Aurangzeb. He got his head cut off to protect his religion. On 24 November 1675 AD, Guru Sahib's head was beheaded by Aurangzeb in Chandni Chowk, Delhi for refusing to become a Muslim. Today Gurdwara Sheesh Ganj Sahib is located at the place where the head of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji died. In Anandpur Sahib, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji performed the last rites of this head.

