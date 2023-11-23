Why do we celebrate Tulsi Vivah? Know the full story

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the full story of Tulsi Vivah.

The Hindu festival of Tulsi Vivah is a significant and auspicious occasion celebrated across India and other parts of the world. It marks the symbolic marriage ceremony between the holy tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna. This festival is observed on the 11th day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November. It holds immense importance in Hindu mythology and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by devotees.

History of Tulsi Vivah:

Lord Vishnu, in the form of the Shaligram stone, was left alone and sad. But one day, he was approached by Tulsi, who was also known as Vrinda in her past life. She had taken the form of a plant and wanted to marry Lord Vishnu.

Touched by her devotion, Lord Vishnu accepted her proposal and married her in a grand ceremony. This marriage between Tulsi and Shaligram became known as the Tulsi Vivah, symbolizing the reunion of Vrinda and Lord Vishnu.

Hence, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated as a symbol of devotion and the sacred bond between husband and wife. It is believed that by performing this ritual, one can attain blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Parvati for a happy married life.

When is Tulsi Vivah 2023? Know Puja timings:

According to Drik Panchang, Tulsi Vivah will be on November 24 (Friday).

Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 9:01 pm on November 23 (Thursday)

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 7:06 pm on November 24 (Friday)

Shubh Muhurat: 6:50 am to 12:07 pm on November 24.

Rituals and Customs of Tulsi Vivah:

The preparations for this festival start one day before the ceremony, with devotees cleaning their homes and decorating them with flowers and rangolis.

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, a mandap (wedding canopy) is set up around the Tulsi plant, decorated with flowers, lights, and other traditional items. A statue or image of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna is placed next to the tulsi plant, symbolizing the groom.

The rituals begin with the recitation of Vedic hymns and mantras, followed by the tying of a sacred thread (mangalsutra) around the tulsi plant, signifying the marriage. The bride (tulsi plant) is then dressed as a bride, with jewellery and a red saree or dress. Devotees offer prayers and perform aarti to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Parvati for a happy married life.

After the marriage ceremony, devotees perform kanyadaan (giving away the bride) by offering the tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna. This is followed by a grand feast and distribution of prasad (holy offering) among family, friends, and community members.

Significance of Tulsi Vivah:

Tulsi Vivah holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is believed that by performing this ritual, one can attain blessings for a happy and prosperous married life. The festival also signifies the importance of devotion and faith in one's relationship with their partner.

The Tulsi plant is considered to be sacred and auspicious in Hinduism and is often worshipped as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. It is also known for its medicinal properties and is used in various Ayurvedic treatments. Therefore, by marrying the tulsi plant, devotees also seek blessings for good health and long life.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2023 Last Day: Offer Arghya to rising sun, know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

Read More Lifestyle News