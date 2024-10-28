Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know muhurat, significance, rituals and remedies to seek blessings of Lord Narayana

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know muhurat, significance

Govatsa Dwadashi is a prominent Hindu festival held one day before Dhanteras. In Andhra Pradesh, it is known as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav, whereas in Maharashtra it is known as Vasu Baras, and in Gujarat as Vagh Baras. This auspicious day commemorates cows and their calves, which represent prosperity and nurturing in Hindu tradition. From date to rituals, scroll down to know all about this auspicious festival.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Date and Muhurat

Govatsa Dwadashi occurs on the 12th day of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha) in the Ashwin month. According to Drik Panchang, this year's date is Monday, October 28. The auspicious timings for marking the occasion are as follows:

Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi muhurat - 17:39 PM to 20:13 PM

Duration - 02 hours 34 minutes

Dwadashi tithi begins - 07:50 AM on Oct 28, 2024

Dwadashi tithi ends - 10:31 AM on Oct 29, 2024

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Significance

Govatsa Dwadashi honors the spiritual relationship between humans and cows, which is regarded in Hinduism as a symbol of fertility, abundance, and nutrition. The celebration is based on the narrative of Samudra Manthan, in which the celestial cow Kamadhenu appeared, and it emphasizes compassion and harmony with nature. Lord Krishna, who is commonly connected with cows, represents this intimate connection. Through rituals honoring cows and calves, devotees seek prosperity, spiritual progress, and gratitude for nature's gifts, exemplifying Hinduism's reverence for all life.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Rituals

Hindus worship cows as symbols of nutrition and sustenance and express appreciation through rituals and offerings. Here are some of those to follow:

Cows and calves are bathed and decorated with vermilion marks on their foreheads, bright clothing, and flower garlands. If a real cow is unavailable, worshipers make clay idols and decorate them with kumkum and turmeric.

A devotional ceremony (aarti) celebrates cows' sacredness and divine importance.

Offerings to cows include sprouting moong and gram, which represent sustenance. Cows are seen as symbols of Nandini, the sacred cow.

Shri Krishna, an incarnation of Vishnu, is adored for his love of cows.

Women fast for a day, eating only once, to pray for their children's health and well-being. The fast consists of refraining from food and beverages, limiting physical activity, and sleeping on the floor.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Remedies

According to astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, if you want to increase your wealth, then today you should take a bath, get ready well, and worship 11 cowries which are a source of wealth. After the worship, wrap those cowries in a yellow cloth and keep them safely in your safe or the place where you keep money.

If you want to increase your business, then today while worshipping Lord Vishnu, keep a one rupee coin near him and worship that coin with roli and flowers along with the worship of the Lord. After the worship, tie that coin in a red cloth and keep it in your safe or cash box.

If you want to maintain the good health of your entire family, then today take five pieces of turmeric, touch them to the cow, and put them in a box in your kitchen. By doing this today, the health of your entire family will remain good.

If you want to maintain the pace of your career, then today you should take some soil from the place where cows live and apply it as a tilak on your forehead. By doing this today, the pace of your career will remain intact.

If you want to make your child's future bright, then get your child the blessings of Mother Cow today. Also, donate wheat in the temple. By doing this today, your child's future will be bright.

