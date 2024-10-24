Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Know muhurat, puja vidhi and more on mothers' fast for their child's life, well-being

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Know date, muhurat, puja vidhi

Ahoi Ashtami has special significance in Sanatan Dharma. This fast is dedicated to Ahoi Mata. Every year, the Ahoi Ashtami fast is observed on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. At the same time, let us tell you that mothers observe the fast of Ahoi Ashtami to protect their children and wish for their happiness and prosperity. On this day, the mother stays without water and prays for the long life of her child with ink.

This year Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed on 24 October. On this day, Guru Pushya and Sarvarth Siddhi yoga are also being formed, due to which the importance of this day has increased even more. Let us know the auspicious time and puja vidhi and more about this festival

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time of Ahoi Ashtami Puja is from 05:42 pm to 06:59 pm on 24 October. Also, the auspicious time to see the stars in the evening is 06:06 pm. At this time, the fasting person can break the fast by seeing the stars.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 01:18 AM on Oct 24, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:58 AM on Oct 25, 2024

Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami - 11:55 PM

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, mothers who observe a fast for their children should go to the temple before sunrise after having a bath, etc., and take a pledge to observe the fast.

Offer incense, lamps, and offer fruits and flowers. Offer rice, roli, and milk.

Some people of the community get a silver Ahoi made, which is called Syau, and after worshipping it, they wear it as a pendant around their neck with the help of a thread along with two beads.

Meditate on Sei along with Ahoi Mata and offer seven pieces of grass along with Halwa to Mata and Sei.

At the end of the puja, Aarti of Mata Ahoi is performed.

Then arghya is offered to the stars or the moon with the Karwa or Kalash.

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Offerings

On Ahoi Ashtami fast, you can offer rice pudding, malpua, gulgula, water chestnut fruit, radish, milk, rice, 7 grains of wheat, dry fruits, fruits, flowers and jalebi to Ahoi Mata.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

