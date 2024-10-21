When is Dhanteras, October 29 or 30? Know exact date, puja timings, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know when is Dhanteras 2024.

The five-day Diwali festival begins with Dhanteras. The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day, followed by Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and finally Bhaiya Dooj. Dhanteras have special significance in Hinduism. On this day, Kuber ji and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped along with Lord Dhanvantari. Along with this, there is a tradition of buying new things like gold, silver, utensils, vehicles, brooms, etc. on the day of Dhanteras. It is believed that buying something new on the day of Dhanteras brings prosperity in wealth. So let us know when the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated this year and what will be the best time for worship.

Dhanteras 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Every year the festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Kartik Krishna Paksha. This year Trayodashi Tithi will start on October 29, 2024, at 10:31 am. Trayodashi Tithi will end on October 30, at 1:27 pm. Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29, 2024. Dhanteras Puja Muhurta will be from 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm on October 29.

Importance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is also called Dhantrayodashi. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is made up of two words, the first is 'Dhan' which means wealth and property and the second is 'Teras or Trayodashi'. The day of Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Trayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti. Lord Dhanvantari is considered the god of Ayurveda. According to religious beliefs, the things bought on Dhanteras give eternal results. It is said that the things bought on Dhanteras will increase thirteen times in the future, so buying gold, silver, land and vehicles on Dhanteras is considered very auspicious.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024 date: Is it on October 31 or November 1? Know all details here