Diwali 2024 date: Is it on October 31 or November 1? Know all details here

Every year the festival of Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya date of Kartik month. On this day, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati and Kuber ji are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi comes to visit the earth. Thus, people adopt various measures to please Goddess Lakshmi. Wherever the feet of Goddess Lakshmi fall, there is a rain of wealth and prosperity. With the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, there is never a shortage of money or other things in that house. Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the occasion of Diwali. So let us now know when the festival of Diwali will be celebrated this year.

Diwali 2024 Calendar

Dhanteras - October 29, 2024

Chhoti Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi - October 31, 2024

Diwali, Deepawali, Laxmi Puja - November 1, 2024

Govardhan Puja - November 2, 2024

Bhaiya Dooj - November 3, 2024

Diwali 2024 Date and Laxmi Puja Muhurat

This year, people are confused about the date of Diwali. People are getting confused about the dates of October 31 and November 1 as to which of these two dates will celebrate Diwali. According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya date of Kartik month will begin on October 31 at 3:52 pm. The Amavasya date will end on November 1 at 6:18 pm. In such a situation, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, 2024. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja will be from 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm on November 1.

