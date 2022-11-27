Fitness alert! Milind Soman aces pull-ups; know its health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman

Staying healthy is a lifestyle and Milind Soman is taking it seriously. The fitness enthusiast, who is also a supermodel and a TV personality, wears multiple caps when it comes to staying healthy and fit. The actor has worked hard to get a swashbuckling body and is ruling the industry with his chiseled six-pack abs. Milind Soman ensures to slay fitness goals like a pro. He along with his wife Ankita Konwar, who is a certified yoga trainer, is known for setting couple fitness goals. Now, Milind made our weekend great with a short video of himself acing pull-ups for his morning workout routine.

Milind Soman who is always ruling headlines with his perfectly toned body and strict fitness regime, started his weekend on a fitness high by acing 15 pull-ups. With the video, Milind also shared tips on how to approach the fitness goals - "15 pull ups. Enough for today! Most people think it’s necessary to work out for hours for any kind of fitness, but the fact is you need to be clear about your goal, and then do only what is necessary, to be the way you want to be. So, for me, to maintain a reasonable level of fitness, 15-20 min of a variety of movements, every day, is more than enough."

What are the health benefits of pull-ups?

Pull-ups come with multiple health benefits. It is an upper-body strength training exercise. To perform it, you start by hanging onto a pull-up bar with your palms facing away from you and your body extended fully. You then pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar. An intense routine of pull-ups help in boosting body strength.

Benefits

Strengthen the back muscles

Improve overall body strength and fitness level

Improve physical health

Strengthen the arm and shoulder muscles

Improve mental health

