Dark circles under the eyes: Causes, Treatment and Effective home remedies to get rid of it

Dark circles under the eyes: Waking up with panda eyes or dark circles is not what we all want. Spending too much time on our laptops and mobile screens, lack of sleep, and consumption of junk, aging and unhealthy foods are some of the major reasons for dark circles. They not only make you look tired all the time but also take away the glow from your face. It feels lifeless and that’s why you need something to rejuvenate the area for brighter and even-toned skin.

Dark circles are essentially shadows that develop under the eyes. While this is not a medical problem, there are many ways to treat dark circles.

What causes Dark Circles?

There are many reasons for dark circles:

- Lack of sleep

- Stress and increase of cortisol hormone.

- Vitamin B and E deficiency in the body.

- Frequent rubbing of the eyes

- Dehydration

- Eczema

- Hyperpigmentation

- Smoking and excessive exercise

Home remedies to get rid of dark circles

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel can work effectively to remove dark circles. Actually, it is helpful in increasing collagen along with lightening pigmentation. Apart from this, it is also rich in Vitamin E which is effective in reducing dark circles.

2. Apply cold milk

Cold milk increases collagen in the face. It is effective in pigmentation along with boosting collagen. It is helpful in lightening the dark circles and reducing them. So, take cold milk and dab it in cotton and apply it on your face.

3. Use banana peel

Banana peels contain a good amount of potassium, which can increase blood circulation. You can rub the peel on your dark circles which speeds up blood circulation and helps in their lightening.

4. Apply potato juice

Potato juice contains vitamins A, B and C. Which is helpful in lightening the skin tone and correcting it. Along with this, it also boosts collagen. So, either grate a potato to extract its juice or directly cut it and apply it to your dark circles.

