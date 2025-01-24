Facing problems while travelling to Mahakumbh Mela? Here's essential tips every pilgrim should keep in mind

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Tips every pilgrim should follow

Good arrangements for security and facilities have been made in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh. But even after this, there are many such things, due to which the passengers are facing trouble. If you are also planning to go to Maha Kumbh, then you have to keep some things in mind; otherwise, you can also get troubled by going here. Along with this, Maha Kumbh has a lot of crowds, so it is not easy for the police to keep an eye on every passenger. Therefore, you have to take care of your safety yourself. In today's article, we will tell you about some such common problems; if you take care of them, then your journey will become smooth and hassle-free.

What kind of problems are pilgrims facing in Mahakumbh Mela 2025?

People going for a Sangam bath should keep in mind that no vehicle is allowed to go to the ghats. Whether you are coming by your car or by bus, every vehicle is being stopped at a distance of about 5 to 10 km from the Sangam site. In such a situation, passengers have to walk a long distance.

People coming to Maha Kumbh with their entire family for bathing bring extra clothes due to the extreme cold. People have bags because of the thick clothes, as it is very cold. In such a situation, people face difficulty walking long distances carrying so much luggage.

Keep in mind that autos and rickshaws are not allowed to go to the confluence. Elderly people and children are facing difficulty in travelling long distances on foot.

Due to the large crowd, people are not getting space in public tents. Apart from this, other tents are so expensive that people do not have the budget to afford them. In such a situation, people have to spend the whole night in the cold under the open sky. Therefore, it is becoming difficult for people to spend time in the cold.

Due to the huge crowd in Maha Kumbh, people are getting separated from their loved ones. They are roaming here and there for hours in search of their loved ones. Even after the announcement, it is difficult to find them. So try to stay with your family, and if they get lost, tell them about a place and tell them to come and meet you there.

People are worried because of the theft of belongings in Maha Kumbh. Those who have gone along for the pilgrimage go to the ghat to take a bath and keep their clothes and belongings somewhere. In the meantime, someone steals their belongings.

People are facing problems in going from one ghat to another because it has become difficult to get transport. Therefore, if you know the important things related to Maha Kumbh, then you will not face any problems.

It is not easy for people to set up a stall in Maha Kumbh and earn money because the price of setting up a stall here is in lakhs.

Special trains are being run to reach Maha Kumbh, but even after this, people who have not booked return tickets are facing problems in getting tickets.

