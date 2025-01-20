Mahakumbh 2025: Visiting Kumbh Mela just for 1 day? Here's essential tips to follow while exploring Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakumbh 2025: Here's essential tips to follow

After the start of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the crowd of devotees is seen increasing continuously. Countless devotees are taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Not only devotees from the country but also foreign devotees have come to take a bath in Maha Kumbh. In such a situation, the scene here has become even more amazing. The UP government is making every possible effort so that the devotees do not face any kind of trouble in the fair.

People are planning to travel from faraway places to Maha Kumbh, but they are worried about spending the night here. Many such videos are going viral in Maha Kumbh, where people are having trouble spending the night. Therefore, people who are planning a one-day trip should keep some things in mind to make their journey easier.

How to plan a 1-day trip to Maha Kumbh?

If you are coming from a faraway city, then keep in mind to carry only essential items with you. This is because there is no facility to take vehicles to the ghat. Therefore, you will have to walk a long distance carrying all your luggage. Instead of going on a trip alone, take a companion with you. This will help you take care of your luggage while you bathe. This is because people's luggage is disappearing within a short time. Try to reach Prayagraj in the morning. After roaming around the fair the whole day, you should leave for your city by train or bus in the evening. Special trains are being run to reach Maha Kumbh. There is a facility for tents in Maha Kumbh, but it is very expensive. At present, hotels in Prayagraj are also expensive, and there is no place for people to stay in public tents. In such a situation, people have to live on the streets. If you are spending the night in Maha Kumbh, you can carry things like shawls and sheets with you. Because even if you do not get a place to sleep, you can cover yourself in the cold with sheets and blankets. If you have to stay in Prayagraj despite your wishes, you can book a hotel away from the fair. Because you can get cheaper hotels in the outer areas. If you know the important things related to Maha Kumbh, then you will not have any problem.

