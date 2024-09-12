Extreme fatigue? Add THESE foods to your diet to increase magnesium levels, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods that are high in magnesium.

Do you constantly feel drained and exhausted, even after a good night's sleep? Do you struggle to find the energy to get through your daily tasks? If so, you may be experiencing extreme fatigue, a common symptom that can greatly impact your overall quality of life.

While there can be many underlying causes for extreme fatigue, one often overlooked factor is magnesium deficiency. Magnesium is a vital mineral that plays a crucial role in our body's functioning, and low levels of it can lead to various health issues, including extreme fatigue.

Why is magnesium important for fighting extreme fatigue?

Magnesium is responsible for various essential functions. It helps regulate our nerve and muscle function, maintains a steady heartbeat, supports a healthy immune system, and aids in bone health. Additionally, magnesium plays a crucial role in energy production by converting food into energy that our cells can use. When our body lacks sufficient levels of magnesium, we may experience symptoms such as low energy, muscle weakness, and fatigue.

So let's take a look at some foods that are rich in this essential mineral.

Dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are excellent sources of magnesium. Adding a serving of these greens to your meals or drinking a green smoothie can help boost your magnesium intake and fight extreme fatigue.

Nuts and seeds are not only delicious but also incredibly nutritious. Almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds are all excellent sources of magnesium. You can also sprinkle them on top of salads, oatmeal, or yoghurt for an added magnesium boost.

Avocados are an excellent source of healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins, including magnesium. Adding avocado to your meals or enjoying it as a snack can help increase your magnesium intake and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and oats are rich in magnesium and other essential nutrients. Instead of reaching for refined carbohydrates like white bread or pasta, opt for whole grains to keep your energy levels stable and fight extreme fatigue.

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are not only high in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids but also a good source of magnesium. These types of fish are also rich in protein, making them a filling meal option that can provide sustained energy throughout the day.

The Benefits of Increasing Your Magnesium Intake

Studies have shown that magnesium plays a crucial role in brain function and may even improve memory and cognitive function. Ensuring sufficient levels of magnesium in your diet can help keep your mind sharp and focused.

Magnesium has been linked to promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality. It can help calm the nervous system, leading to better sleep and decreased feelings of fatigue.

Magnesium is known to have a calming effect on the body, making it beneficial for those struggling with stress and anxiety. It can help relax tense muscles, promote relaxation, and reduce feelings of restlessness.

Incorporating magnesium-rich foods into your diet not only helps fight extreme fatigue but also provides a range of other health benefits that can greatly improve your overall well-being.

