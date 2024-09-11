Fond of ginger tea? Beware of THESE side effects, know how much is too much

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the side effects of drinking too much ginger tea.

Drinking ginger tea during winter is considered beneficial for health. If there is no ginger in the morning tea, then it is not enjoyable. Ginger is considered very beneficial for health, but ginger tea can prove to be harmful instead of beneficial for health. Excessive consumption of ginger tea can cause stomach-related problems. Apart from this, tea with too much ginger can also lower your blood pressure. Drinking one cup a day is fine but not more than that. If you are also fond of drinking ginger tea, then know what are the disadvantages of it.

Disadvantages of drinking ginger tea

Acidity in the stomach may increase- Drinking 1-2 cups of mild ginger tea a day does not cause much harm, but if you drink tea several times a day and use more ginger in the tea, then it can cause gas, acidity and cramps in the stomach. People who have stomach problems should not drink ginger tea. Makes blood thinner- Ginger works as a natural blood thinner. In such a situation, people whose blood is already thin can be harmed by drinking ginger tea. Such people should avoid drinking ginger tea. Lowers blood pressure- Ginger tea is beneficial for high blood pressure patients, but if your BP remains low then do not consume ginger tea. Ginger contains elements that reduce blood pressure. This can cause more problems for low BP patients. Do not drink during pregnancy- Ginger tea should not be consumed in large quantities during pregnancy. It can cause heat in the stomach. Ginger is hot and drinking it can increase the problem of gas and acidity. Consuming too much ginger can also harm the baby in the womb. Allergy can occur- Many times people are allergic to some food items. In such a situation, people suffering from allergies can have problems like itching, rashes and swelling on the skin by drinking ginger tea.

ALSO READ: World Coconut Day 2024: Sip on THESE 5 Coconut-based drinks to keep you hydrated all day long