Excess sugar cravings in winter? Expert shares tips to control it, know remedies for other winter issues

Expert shares tips to control sugar cravings in winter.

The winter season has arrived. In this season, the craving for food and drink often increases. Especially the desire to eat sweets increases. Sometimes eating sweets makes you feel very good but the sugar craving not only makes you obese but can also make you sick over time. But don't worry because we are telling you some easy remedies that will help in controlling sugar cravings. Let's know about this from health expert Dt Ramita Kaur.

How to control sugar cravings

Experts suggest that whenever you have cravings, eat a handful of nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Along with this, you can also eat a small piece of sesame and jaggery. The healthy fats and proteins present in nuts and seeds keep your blood sugar level stable, which reduces sugar cravings. Sesame and jaggery give a natural sweet taste, which calms your cravings.

Another remedy is warm cinnamon water. This is a very effective way to control sugar cravings. Cinnamon helps control blood sugar levels and reduces the desire to eat sweets.

Apart from this, you should take care of proper hydration even in winter. Keep the body active. Take care of stress management. Take a healthy diet and don’t skip meals.

For other winter problems:

Chapped Lips

Remedy: Mix honey and ghee in equal parts and apply it to your lips before bedtime

Why it works: Honey hydrates and heals, while ghee locks in moisture.

Tip: Exfoliate gently with sugar and coconut oil once a week to remove dead skin

Weak Immunity

Remedy: Drink turmeric milk, Boil milk with a pinch of turmeric, a small piece of ginger, and black pepper

Why it works: Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, while ginger and pepper boost immunity.

Tip: Include citrus fruits, almonds, and warm soups in your diet

Dry Skin

Remedy: Massage your skin with warm coconut oil or almond oil before a bath

Why it works: Oils are rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, which hydrate and nourish the skin.

Tip: Avoid hot water baths as they can strip the skin of natural oils

Cold and Cough

Remedy: Sip on ginger-tulsi tea. Boil water with ginger, tulsi and black pepper.

Why it works: These ingredients have anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that soothe the throat and clear congestion.

Tip: Inhale steam with eucalyptus oil for added relief

Dandruff

Remedy: Apply a mixture of yoghurt and lemon juice to the scalp for 20 minutes, then wash with a mild shampoo

Why it works: Yogurt moisturizes the scalp, and lemon juice helps reduce fungal growth

Tip: Massage your scalp with warm coconut oil and a few drops of tea tree oil once a week

By following these tips you can surely get rid of several common winter problems, also your sugar cravings will decrease.

