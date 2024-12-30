Elite Delhi clubs cancel New Year party due to 7-day mourning, know details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Elite Delhi clubs cancel New Year party.

As the year draws to a close, people all over the world are gearing up to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year with open arms. In Delhi, one of the most elite and prestigious cities in India, this usually means extravagant parties, lavish dinners, and glamorous events. However, this time it's different. The city's top clubs have declared the cancellation of their much-awaited New Year party, citing a 7-day mourning period for the demise of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Sing's legacy

Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at the age of 92 due to complications from COVID-19. He was India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and served as the country's Finance Minister in the early 1990s, playing a crucial role in liberalising India's economy.

His death has left a void in the hearts of many Indians, especially those who were inspired by his leadership and vision for a stronger and more prosperous India. The cancellation of the New Year party by Delhi's elite clubs can be seen as a way of paying tribute to the former Prime Minister and showing respect for his legacy.

Delhi clubs to remain closed

Given recent events, organisations like the Vasant Vihar Club, Delhi Gymkhana Club, Delhi Golf Club, India Habitat Center, India International Center, and Chelmsford Club have opted to cancel their scheduled activities.

From December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the Indian government has proclaimed seven days of national mourning in his honour. As a sign of respect, the national flag will be flown across the nation at half-mast during this time. Many events have been cancelled or rescheduled by this time of sorrow.

According to The Sunday Guardian report, several private clubs have also decided to cancel their New Year’s Eve celebrations. On December 28, the Vasant Vihar Club announced that the New Year celebrations planned for December 31 had been cancelled in observance of the state mourning imposed following Dr Singh's death. Following suit, the Delhi Golf Club has cancelled its scheduled festivities.

Similarly, on Saturday, the Delhi Gymkhana Club released a notice stating, “We regret to inform you that the New Year's Eve Celebrations on 31st December 2024 stand cancelled due to the state mourning declared following the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.”

Additionally, the Members' Lunch that was supposed to happen in the afternoon on January 1, 2025, has been cancelled by the India International Centre, which is situated in the centre of the nation's capital. The India Habitat Center has also cancelled its events scheduled for January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

A similar decision has been made by the Chelmsford Club. The club has cancelled its December 31, 2024, New Year's Eve event in remembrance of the late Dr Manmohan Singh. Together, these choices demonstrate the nation's profound regard for the former prime minister and its collective sorrow during this time of bereavement.

