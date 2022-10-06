Ek Soch NGO & Shreshth Karmayogi Divyang Trust host one of a kind Garba event for specially-abled people

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Family members of the divyangs felicitated the members of NGO organisations for boosting inclusivity

Ek Soch NGO and Shreshth Karmayogi Divyang Trust of Gujarat have been in the news recently for organising a Ratri Garba function for specially-abled people. Beating all estimates, more than 3500 participants took part in the Navratri celebrations for the divyangs. It is noteworthy that people from all spheres hailed the initiative, and it was also cordially supported by The Commissioner, Sports, Youth And Cultural Department, Gujarat Government. Thalassemia patients also participated in the program, making it one of the most iconic celebrations of Gujarat’s lively metropolitan. It commenced on 1st October 2022 at 7 PM, and the family members of the divyangs felicitated the members of NGO organisations for boosting inclusivity and acceptance among the common public.

Despite being a special celebration meant for specially-abled people, it was among the largest in Surat city. The program was declared a huge success, and the NGO team said that it was a tribute to the honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Divyang Sashaktikaran Mission.

Ritu Rathi, social activist and the founder of Ek Soch NGO, said that "I am truly speechless and didn't expect the Divyang Navratri Garba celebrations to receive such a huge response. I thank everyone with folded hands and promise to work even harder for our specially-abled brothers and sisters. We are grateful for the public participation and institutional support from the Gujarat Government."

Also, Shailesh Bhai Rakholiya, president of Shresht Karma Yogi Divyang Trust expressed his gratitude and played an important role in motivating and giving a platform to specially-abled people for years. The programme was attended by various political dignitaries, saints, NGOs, different societies, businessmen, and people from different castes and creeds who came together to support such an event in huge numbers. Notably, due to the COVID-19 guidelines, functions like Divyang Navratri haven't been organised for the last couple of years.

Also read: Durga Puja 2022: What is Sindoor Khela? Know the reason and significance

This programme marked “humanity at its best “, and such an initiative will definitely help society.

Also read: Decoding PM Modi's Dussehra look: Leader amps up festive vibe in Himachali cap and shawl

Read More Lifestyle News