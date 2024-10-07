Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami? Date, puja timings, rituals, and more about Bengali festivities

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami?

Durga Puja, celebrated in the month of Ashvin, is a much-anticipated Hindu event, especially among Bengalis. The cherished holiday is celebrated with tremendous pomp and passion, commemorating the triumph of good over evil as Goddess Durga defeats the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It also celebrates Goddess Durga's return to her maternal abode, the mortal realm. While Durga Puja is a five-day celebration, Ashtami is observed as the most auspicious day, along with its transition to Navami, the second last day of the festivities. Here's all you need to know about Mahastami and Mahanavmi:

When is Ashtami-Navami?

According to Drik Panchang, this year Ashtami and Navami are being celebrated on the same day on October 11, 2024. In such a situation, you can also worship Maa Mahagauri and Devi Siddhidatri on October 11. During this time, people worship and feed kanyas. After this, Navami Tithi will start. In such a situation, people who break the fast on Navami can worship and feed Kanya after 12.06 pm.

Mahashtami 2024: Date and timings

Mahashtami, also known as Maha Durgashtami, is the second day of Durga Puja. Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Durga Puja. Durga Puja on Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja which is very much similar to Maha Saptami Puja except Prana Pratishtha which is done only once on Maha Saptami.

On Maha Ashtami, nine small pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked in them. All nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Maha Ashtami Puja.

Young unmarried girls, being treated as Goddess Durga itself, are also worshipped on Maha Ashtami. Worshipping of young girls during Durga Puja is known as Kumari Puja. The legendary Sandhi Puja also falls on Maha Ashtami. The time window of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi is known as Sandhi Time or the holy juncture during Durga Puja.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:31 PM on Oct 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:06 PM on Oct 11, 2024

Maha Navami 2024: Date and timings

Mahanavami is third and final day of Durga Puja. Durga Puja on Maha Navami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. On Maha Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini which means the Annihilator of the Buffalo Demon. It is believed that on Maha Navami day Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

It is important to note that depending on the starting time of Navami Tithi on the previous day Maha Navami Puja and Upavas might be done on Ashtami Tithi. The precise rule is that if Ashtami and Navami merge before Sanyakal on Ashtami Tithi then Ashtami Puja and Navami Puja including Sandhi Puja are done on the same day.

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:06 PM on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi Ends - 10:58 AM on Oct 12, 2024

