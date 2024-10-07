Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Know significance, puja vidhi, muhurat, auspicious colour and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata?

Navratri 2024 Day 5 Maa Skandamata: 7 October i.e. Monday is the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri. On the fifth day of Navratri, worshipping Skandamata, the fifth form of Maa Durga is customary. Goddess Maa is called Skandamata because she is the mother of Skanda Kumar, i.e. Kartikeya ji, who is called the commander of the gods. In her idol, Skanda ji is sitting in the mother's lap in child form. By worshipping Maa Skandamata, devotees get happiness, peace and prosperity. This goddess keeps her blessings on her devotees in the same way as a mother keeps on her children. So let us know what to offer Goddess Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri and which mantras to chant during worship.

Who is Maa Skandamata?

The colour of Mother Skandamata is completely white and she sits on a lotus flower, due to which she is also called Padmasana. Goddess Mother has four arms. She is holding her son Skanda in her upper right arm and her lower right hand and one left hand hold a lotus flower, while the other left hand of the mother is in Abhaya Mudra. Skandamata teaches us that our life is a battle and we are our commanders. Hence, we also get inspiration for military operations from Goddess Mother. Worshiping Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri brings auspicious results.

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Date and Muhurat

The fifth day of Navratri falls on October 7. According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma muhurat will start at 4:33 AM on October 8 and will end at 5:21 AM on October 8.

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Colour

The colour of the fifth day of Navratri is yellow, which represents joy, prosperity, and happiness. It is said that wearing yellow on this day brings Maa Skandamata's blessings of salvation, joy, and wealth.

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Bhog Items to Offer Maa Skandamata

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Skandamata, the fifth form of Maa Durga, loves white colour. So, on the fifth day of Navratri, offer kheer made of milk and rice to Mata Rani. Apart from this, bananas can also be offered to the Goddess. By offering banana and kheer, Skandamata is pleased with the devotees and blesses them with a happy life and prosperity.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Worship Mantra

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchit Kardvaya. Good wishes always, Goddess Skandmata Yashaswini.

Om Devi Skanda Matayai Namah.

Or Goddess Sarvbhuteshu Maa Skandmata in the form of institution. Namastesyaye Namastesyaye Namastesyaye Namo Namah॥

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know significance, muhurat, puja vidhi, colour, bhog items to offer