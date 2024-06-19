Drinking lukewarm water at night helps you sleep better; know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drinking warm water at night helps you sleep better.

Lukewarm water is more beneficial for our health than normal water. Doctors also recommend starting the morning with lukewarm water. Drinking hot water has not one or two but countless benefits for our health. But do you know that we should drink hot water before sleeping at night? Let us tell you through this article what benefits drinking hot water has for your health before sleeping.

Drinking hot water at night helps you sleep better

Drinking hot water before sleeping can have many benefits for your health. Especially, drinking hot water at night reduces the level of stress, which leads to good sleep. Drinking hot water at night also improves the digestive system and food is easily digested. If you have a cold or flu problem, hot water also helps in clearing a blocked nose and controlling a sore throat. Apart from this, staying hydrated throughout the night also prevents the problem of gas and bloating.

It is also effective in these problems:

The body gets detoxed: Drinking lukewarm water detoxes the body. Drinking warm water at night helps in flushing out the toxins from the body easily in the morning.

Digestion gets better: Drink lukewarm water half an hour after dinner or one or two hours before sleeping. The digestive system is weak at night, so drinking warm water helps in digesting food quickly and digestion remains good.

Stomach-related problems get eliminated: Drinking warm water at night helps in the easy digestion of food, which helps in controlling problems like constipation, indigestion, bloating and gas.

Stress goes away: If you are often stressed, then drink lukewarm water before sleeping at night. This reduces stress and depression, which also helps in getting better sleep.

Metabolism increases: Drinking hot water increases metabolism levels rapidly and healthily reduces weight. Hot water burns fat.

