Do you drink Jaiphal Water? Know reasons why you should add pinch of nutmeg to your glass of water

Jaiphal, commonly known as nutmeg, is a spice derived from the seeds of the Myristica fragrans tree. While nutmeg is often used in cooking and baking for its warm, nutty flavour, it also offers a range of health benefits when consumed in small quantities. Adding a pinch of nutmeg to a glass of water is a simple way to harness these benefits.

Jaiphal water is a simple beverage made by adding a pinch of nutmeg powder (around 1/8th teaspoon) to a cup of warm water. Let it steep for a few minutes to allow the flavours to infuse, and enjoy this healthy concoction. Here’s why you should consider incorporating Jaiphal water into your daily routine.

Promotes digestive health:

Nutmeg has long been praised for its digestive benefits. The spice contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, helping to alleviate common gastrointestinal issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation. A glass of jaiphal water can thus promote smoother digestion and relieve discomfort.

Improves sleep quality:

Nutmeg is known for its mild sedative properties, which can be particularly beneficial for those struggling with insomnia or restless sleep. Consuming a small amount of nutmeg before bedtime can help induce a sense of calm and relaxation, leading to better sleep quality. Mixing nutmeg with warm water and drinking it before bed can enhance these effects.

Boosts immune system:

Nutmeg is rich in antioxidants, which play a crucial role in protecting the body against free radicals and oxidative stress. These antioxidants help strengthen the immune system, making it more effective at fighting off infections and illnesses. Regular consumption of jaiphal water can thus contribute to a stronger immune response.

Supports detoxification:

The liver and kidneys are responsible for detoxifying the body, and nutmeg can support these organs in their functions. Nutmeg contains myristicin and macelignan, compounds known for their detoxifying properties. Drinking jaiphal water can aid in flushing out toxins and maintaining optimal liver and kidney health.

Alleviates pain and inflammation:

Nutmeg possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce pain and inflammation in the body. It is particularly effective in easing joint pain, muscle soreness, and other inflammatory conditions. Adding a pinch of nutmeg to your water can provide a natural remedy for managing pain and inflammation.

