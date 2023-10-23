6 immediate things to do in case of dog bite

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION). Parag Desai, the CEO of Wagh Bakri, died due to an attack by street dogs.

Parag Desai, executive director of Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, died at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening at the age of 49. Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited is most popular for its iconic tea brand – Wagh Bakri Tea. Desai played a key role in turning around the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Today, under his leadership, the company has become one of India's leading packaged tea companies with a turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore. The businessman is survived by his wife Vidisha and a daughter Parisha.

Stray dog menace back in spotlight

Desai met with an accident on October 15 when he was out for a morning walk near ISKCON Ambli Road, near his residence. While avoiding stray dogs, he slipped and fell, due to which he suffered a serious head injury followed by a brain hemorrhage. He was then taken to a private hospital in Ahmedabad where his condition deteriorated. Later he was shifted to another private hospital on Hebatpur Road. According to sources close to Desai's family, he immediately underwent surgery and was put on a ventilator for seven days before he passed away. Desai died on Sunday evening due to multiple health complications.

6 steps to treat a dog bite

It's not the first time that such a stray dog-bitting incident has come to the fore. Hence, one should know how to deal with and what to do when a stray dog attacks you. In such a situation follow the given points.

Wash your wound with a mild soap, and run warm tap water over it for five to 10 minutes. Always use a clean cloth to slow down the bleeding. Instantly apply the over-the-counter antibiotic cream on the wound. Then wrap the wound in a sterile bandage and instantly rush to see the doctor. Change the bandage several times a day. Look out for signs of swelling, and infection, including redness, increased pain, and fever.

