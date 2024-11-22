Does an Air Purifier really purify the polluted air in your house? Know how it helps prevent pollution

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Does an Air Purifier purify the polluted air?

Pollution has reached a serious level in Delhi and NCR. This poison dissolved in the air is making millions of people sick every year. This is not only the case in Delhi, but also in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Schools have been closed and people are being advised not to go out of their homes. Guidelines are being issued especially to protect children and the elderly from pollution. Doctors say that if there is a respiratory patient a small child or an elderly person in the house, then you can use an air purifier. These will filter the polluted air spread in the house. Due to this, the effects of pollution can be avoided to a great extent. Let us know whether air purifiers purify the air in your house.

According to Dr. Bhumesh Tyagi, Professor of the Internal Medicine Department at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, air purifiers can save us from the effects of pollution to a great extent. Especially for those who live only at home, air purifiers can be a good option to avoid pollution. With this, the air inside the house and room can be cleaned to a great extent.

Benefits of Air Purifiers

Removes airborne particles - Air purifiers help remove and reduce dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold bacteria. This helps reduce allergies and respiratory problems. Eliminates harmful pollutants - High-efficiency particulate Air (HEPA) filters can capture up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including some bacteria and viruses. After which the air becomes much cleaner. Reduces odours - Air purifiers help neutralize any odours. Active carbon filters help remove smoke, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), and some odors. Improved air quality - Air purifiers are effective in areas with high pollution, in homes of smokers, and where there is a lot of smoke. Improves health - Air purifiers are good for your overall health. They reduce respiratory problems. Air purifiers can be especially beneficial for people with asthma, COPD, or other sensitivities.

