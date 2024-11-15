Delhi's AQI hits 500 mark: Take THESE Ayurvedic measures to stay away from serious complications

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow these measures to stay away from serious complications as Delhi's air quality has worsened.

You can know the condition of the poisonous pollution in Delhi's air from these figures. In some areas of Delhi, AQI has almost reached 506, 473, 472, 471. How are people able to breathe in such poisonous air? Delhiites are now just asking how to live without clean air. The city is wrapped in a blanket of smog that pollution is entering the body from everywhere, eyes, nose, ears. AQI is above four hundred and fifty in 14 areas of the capital. The AQI of Jahangirpuri had crossed 500 yesterday morning. Some blame the smoke of stubble for this, while others blame the smoke coming out of vehicles. Some people also consider factories and construction to be the major reason for pollution.

Whatever the reason, the truth is that we are breathing poisonous air every moment. Its bad effect is not only on the respiratory tract and lungs but also on the heart-liver-kidney. And even after treatment, it takes a long time for its effect to go away from the body. Even a simple cough is taking 10 to 15 days to get cured. Cases of cough-cold, and throat choking are in every house. Continuous breathing in poisonous air has also started triggering deadly autoimmune diseases like arthritis. Respiratory patients in hospitals have increased by 30%. Children of pregnant women breathing in bad air are getting sick in the womb itself.

The weight of newborn babies has also decreased due to increased pollution. Breathing in nitrous oxide has been said to be the reason for 16% of miscarriages. A study by the science journal Lancet shows that about 17 lakh people in India die due to air pollution, while according to WHO, 70 lakh people die due to bad air every year across the world.

On the one hand, the threat of pollution and on the other hand, the cold has also increased suddenly. This means that health is being attacked twice. After all, how to avoid this? Let us know from Swami Ramdev the Ayurvedic and Yogic remedies to avoid pollution and also learn how yoga reduces the effect of pollution.

Follow these measures to stay away from serious complications

Pollution affects most of the organs of our body; however, it mainly affects the lungs. To protect your lungs, drink Shwasari Kwath, boil liquorice and drink it, and also eat chickpea bread. To control cholesterol drink gourd soup, eat gourd vegetables and also, take gourd juice. To avoid thyroid drink apple vinegar in the morning, take turmeric milk at night, sit under the sun for a while, cook food in coconut oil, and make sure you sleep for 7 hours and do yoga for 30 minutes. To save your kidneys drink neem leaves juice in the morning and juice of Peepal leaves in the evening. To control diabetes take the juice of cucumber, bitter gourd, tomato, eat jamun seed powder.

Overall, try to change your lifestyle to stay away from serious health issues. Do not let the weight increase, quit smoking, sleep on time and get good rest for at least 8 hours. Go for regular health checkups, avoid spicy foods, make sure to work out and meditate.

