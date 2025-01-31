Do you prefer to have bed tea in the morning? Know its disadvantages

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the disadvantages of having bed tea.

Tea is the most loved beverage among Indians. The beginning of the morning seems incomplete without tea and some people like to drink tea so much that they do not wake up without bed tea. However, this habit is not good at all. Do you know that drinking tea in bed can hurt your health? Let us know about this in detail.

Disadvantages of drinking bed tea

Drinking bed tea has the most effect on the digestive system. This can slow down the digestion process. Milk is used to make tea, it has a high amount of lactose. Drinking milk on an empty stomach can cause gas and constipation.

Tea suppresses your appetite, which makes you feel full for a long time. But after a while, you feel very hungry and suddenly eat a lot of food. This can affect your weight.

Tea contains caffeine, it is a natural diuretic; thus, it removes water from the body. This can cause dehydration.

Drinking tea as soon as you wake up in the morning causes the bacteria in your mouth to go into your intestines, harming your health. If this happens for a long time, it can lead to intestinal infections.

Drinking tea can slow down your metabolism. When you drink tea, you don't feel like eating anything, you skip breakfast. When you don't have breakfast, your metabolic rate goes down, which can lead to a lack of energy throughout the day.

It also causes teeth damage and may contribute to increased blood sugar.

Thus, if you prefer to have bed tea in the morning then it is advisable to change your habit as soon as possible, it will only do good to your health.

