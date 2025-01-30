Do you throw away date seeds thinking they are useless? Know how to use it and 7 health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 7 health benefits of date seeds.

Usually, after enjoying the sweet pulp of dates, we throw away their seeds. But, do you know that date seeds can also prove to be very beneficial for health? Yes, you have read it right. Date seeds also contain many nutrients, which can prove to be very beneficial for health. Let us know how date seeds are beneficial for our health.

How to use date seeds

Date Seed Powder- Date seeds can be ground into a powder and added to smoothies, yoghurt or other things.

Date seeds can be ground into a powder and added to smoothies, yoghurt or other things. Date Seed Oil- Oil can be extracted from date seeds and can be used for hair and skin.

Health benefits of date seeds

Keeping the digestive system healthy- The fibre present in date seeds helps improve digestion and provides relief from constipation.

The fibre present in date seeds helps improve digestion and provides relief from constipation. Heart health- The antioxidants present in date seeds help keep the heart healthy. They also help in reducing bad cholesterol and controlling blood pressure.

The antioxidants present in date seeds help keep the heart healthy. They also help in reducing bad cholesterol and controlling blood pressure. Diabetes control- Date seed powder can help control blood sugar levels.

Date seed powder can help control blood sugar levels. Helps in weight loss- The fibre present in date seeds keeps the stomach full for a long time, which makes you eat less and helps in losing weight.

The fibre present in date seeds keeps the stomach full for a long time, which makes you eat less and helps in losing weight. Beneficial for hair- Date seed oil promotes hair growth and makes hair stronger.

Date seed oil promotes hair growth and makes hair stronger. Beneficial for skin- Date seed oil helps make the skin soft and glowing.

Date seed oil helps make the skin soft and glowing. Protection from cancer- The antioxidants present in date seeds help prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Nutrients found in date seeds

Fibre- Date seeds are rich in fibre, which helps keep the digestive system healthy.

Date seeds are rich in fibre, which helps keep the digestive system healthy. Protein- These seeds are a good source of protein, which is essential for the repair and growth of the body.

These seeds are a good source of protein, which is essential for the repair and growth of the body. Antioxidants- Date seeds are rich in antioxidants, which protect against damage caused by free radicals.

Date seeds are rich in antioxidants, which protect against damage caused by free radicals. Vitamins and Minerals- They also contain vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, potassium and zinc, which are essential for various bodily functions.

Note: Although date seeds are very beneficial for health, some people may be allergic to them. Therefore, it is important to consult your doctor before starting to eat date seeds.

