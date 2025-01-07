Do you get restless as evening approaches? It can be a symptom of sunset anxiety, know prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know prevention tips for sunset anxiety.

Do you also feel nervous, anxious and restless as the evening approaches? An unknown fear starts haunting you about what will happen now, what will be in the future, and how will work be done. If yes, then you are suffering from sunset anxiety or sundown syndrome. This condition will make one anxious and fearful during those hours leading up to sunset. Still, some tips can help to reduce sunset anxiety and make this hour much more bearable.

What is Sunset Anxiety?

Sunset anxiety is a mental condition in which a person feels anxiety, nervousness and stress at the time of sunset, that is, when the daylight decreases and the darkness of night increases, the person starts getting upset. This problem troubles those people who are already suffering from anxiety or depression. If this condition is not taken care of, it affects physical and mental health. Let's know what are the symptoms of sunset anxiety.

Symptoms of Sunset Anxiety

Feeling in the evening as if something wrong is going to happen.

Feelings of hopelessness and sadness

Rapid heartbeat

Having difficulty in thinking.

Feeling a lack of self-confidence.

Fatigue and lack of energy.

Feeling like the day has gone by and they haven't done anything productive.

Worrying about the future

Feeling lonely

Causes of Sunset Anxiety

Pressure of responsibilities

Having pre-existing depression

A bad event occurs

Biological clock

Prevention Tips

Maintaining a routine helps regulate mood and reduce anxiety levels. Generally, proper sleep and nutrition can also lead to a sounder mind.

The act of engaging in calming activities, such as meditation or yoga, helps calm the body and mind.

Having friends and family to talk to is also essential during this period of life. If things become too challenging, it is not unusual to talk to a therapist or counsellor for additional support and coping.

It may also help create a calming atmosphere by lowering the lights, soft music, and essential oils. Therefore, practising self-care and being kind to oneself during this time will be extensive in managing sunset anxiety.

With these being practised every day, sunset anxiety could be curtailed, making it easier to transition peacefully into the evening hours.

