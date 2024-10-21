Diwali 2024: Want to buy budget-friendly lights for Deepavali decoration? Visit THIS market in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Visit this market in Noida to buy Diwali lights and decor items.

Diwali shopping has already begun as one of the biggest festivals is already knocking at the door. People buy beautiful decorative items to decorate their homes. People give gifts to each other on Diwali. They also share delicious sweets among themselves. Diyas and Puja items are bought for the festival of Diwali. If you want to do all this shopping from one place, then go to the Diwali Mela (fair) held in Noida. Here you will find beautiful items, Diwali gifts and diyas at affordable prices. Let's know where is the Diwali fair held in Noida.

Where is the Diwali fair held in Noida?

If you live in Noida, then you might know that the Diwali fair is organised behind Noida Stadium. The market is located in Noida Sector 32 behind Noida Stadium where the Diwali fair is organised. People from all over Uttar Pradesh and nearby states come here and sell their goods. Noida Haat is the best place for Diwali shopping. You can easily reach here by auto, bus or your car.

Where can I get cheap Diwali gifts in Noida?

You can buy gift items from Noida Diwali Mela. Here you can easily find Kolhapuri sheets, fancy lights, home decoration items, gifts and every small and big thing related to Diwali. Here you will also find handicraft items. You must visit Noida Diwali Mela once. The time of visiting the fair is from 12 pm to 9:30 pm.

Market for Diwali shopping in Noida

You will find beautiful diyas at Noida Haat. You will get a good range of decorative clay pots that also contain diyas. You will also get lights, bed sheets, curtains, cushion covers, chandeliers, paintings, pots, beautiful vases, carpets and many more items to decorate your home. You will get every item to decorate your home here at a very affordable range.

