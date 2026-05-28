'Iska sole kahan hai?': Dermatologist slams Chanel's viral 'barefoot' sandals, warns of fungal infections

New Delhi:

Luxury fashion has always had a habit of drifting into the bizarre every now and then. Sometimes it becomes the next big trend. Sometimes people just stare at it for a few seconds and wonder how exactly anyone is supposed to survive outdoors wearing it. Chanel's latest barefoot-style sandals seem to be doing both at the same time.

The unusual footwear from Chanel's Resort 2027 collection recently started going viral online because of its barely-there design. The sandals leave almost the entire sole exposed, with only delicate heel structures and thin ankle ties holding everything together. Fashion people are calling it bold and artistic. A dermatologist, though, had a very different reaction.

Dermatologist questions Chanel's barefoot sandals

Dermatologist Dr Shachi Jain took to Instagram on May 27 and openly criticised the design from a medical and hygiene perspective.

Reacting to the sandals, she asked, "Iska sole kahan hai? Mere pairon ka support kahan hai?" before adding, "Okay, you might think they're cute, luxurious, and trending because it's Chanel. But as a doctor, my first thought is, where is the sole, where is the support?"

According to Dr Shachi, the biggest issue is that the feet remain almost directly exposed to the floor.

"The feet are directly touching the floor. Today people already prefer wearing slippers inside homes, and now Chanel is doing this. The floor is full of dust, bacteria, viruses and fungus, you're basically exposing your skin to all of it," she explained.

Dermatologist warns about fungal infections and foot damage

The dermatologist also pointed out that even though the skin on the soles is naturally thicker than the rest of the body, it still requires proper protection and support.

"Your sole skin may be thick, but it is not built to handle sweat, friction, pressure and public surfaces without support. Once it becomes soft or cracked, that barrier breaks easily," she said.

She further warned that people already dealing with cracked heels, peeling skin or cuts should avoid such footwear altogether.

"If you have cracked skin, peeling, or even a small cut, these sandals are not safe," Dr Shachi added.

According to her, prolonged use of ultra-minimal footwear could increase the risk of fungal infections, bacterial infections, friction dermatitis and plantar warts.

She also shared a few basic foot-care tips while discussing the issue.

"Dry between your toes, moisturise your heels daily, avoid aggressive pedicures, and treat itching, peeling, cracks or cuts early," she advised.

By the end of the video, the dermatologist made her opinion on the trend very clear.

"For photoshoots and Instagram reels, okay. But in real life, on public floors, absolutely no. I'd give this a 0 on 10," she said.

The discussion around the sandals has now turned into a larger conversation online about where fashion ends and practicality begins. Runway trends may grab attention very quickly. But outside fashion shows and Instagram photos, most people still want shoes that actually protect their feet.

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