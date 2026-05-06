Ananya Panday looks like a dream in a pastel pink Anarkali set; its price can buy you a premium smartphone

New Delhi:

Ananya Panday seems to be fully in her soft-glam ethnic era right now. The actor’s latest look is all pastel tones, delicate details and easy elegance. Very wedding-season coded, honestly.

On May 6, Ananya shared a video on Instagram wearing a pastel pink Anarkali set that instantly caught attention online. A day earlier, she had also posted photos from the same shoot with the caption, “How many Chands can you spot?”, and fans were clearly into the dreamy desi vibe.

Ananya Panday’s pastel pink Anarkali look

Her outfit came in a soft onion-pink shade and featured a flowy Anarkali kurta made from lightweight chanderi fabric. The silhouette stayed simple but elegant, with a flattering V-neckline and full sleeves adding to the overall softness of the look.

She paired the kurta with a matching layered bottom in a ‘ghagra dhoti’ style. It’s basically a fusion silhouette combining the structure of a dhoti salwar with the volume of a ghagra, stitched together for a more contemporary feel.

The standout piece, though, was the organza dupatta. It featured intricate golden borders along with delicate moon-inspired embellishments that added just enough shimmer without overpowering the outfit. Minimal. But still festive enough.

How much Ananya Panday’s outfit costs

If you were planning to bookmark the look for wedding season inspiration, here’s the detail people always want to know.

Ananya’s outfit is from the label Aikeyah and comes with a price tag of ₹56,500.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the actor accessorised the ensemble with diamond stud earrings featuring green emerald accents, along with statement rings layered across her fingers.

For makeup, she kept things soft and fresh with a dewy base, flushed cheeks, subtle highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, nude-toned eyeshadow and matching nude lipstick.

Her hair was tied into a slightly messy bun decorated with delicate pink flowers, which honestly pulled the whole romantic aesthetic together nicely.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday steps out in simple kurta set for temple visit; her outfit costs under Rs 13K