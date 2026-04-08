Smells good, but at what cost? Dermatologist flags deodorant and perfume ingredients that trigger skin issues

New Delhi:

Perfumes and deodorants are part of daily life now. You spray, you step out, you don’t really think twice. It feels basic. Necessary even. But what sits inside those bottles is not always as harmless as it smells.

A lot of people deal with skin issues without connecting the dots. Irritation, itching, even darkening under the arms. It builds up slowly. According to Dr Veena Praveen, dermatologist at Kaya Skin Clinic, the problem often starts with not paying attention to ingredients and how your skin reacts over time.

Ingredients in perfumes and deodorants to avoid

It’s easy to pick a product based on fragrance alone. But that’s usually where things go wrong.

“People often choose perfumes and deodorants based on fragrance without considering their chemical composition,” Dr Veena explains. “Ingredients like parabens and synthetic fragrances can trigger allergies, irritation, and even long-term skin sensitivity.”

Some common ingredients to watch out for:

Parabens

Phthalates

Synthetic fragrances

High alcohol content

Aluminium compounds

These are often added to make the scent last longer or control sweat. But over time, they can disrupt the skin barrier. That leads to dryness, irritation, and sensitivity, especially in areas like the underarms.

Alcohol-free or fragrance-free products: What to choose

If your skin tends to react easily, switching things up can help.

“Alcohol, particularly in high concentrations, can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness and irritation,” Dr Veena says. Fragrance-free products can also lower the risk of allergic reactions.

That said, not everyone needs to avoid standard products completely. If your skin is generally normal, using them in moderation and choosing carefully might not cause issues.

Is it safe to use deodorants daily?

Short answer, yes. But how you use them matters.

Using deodorants or perfumes every day is usually fine, but overdoing it can irritate the skin. Timing also plays a role. Applying these products right after shaving is not ideal.

Freshly shaved skin is more sensitive. It absorbs more, reacts faster. That’s when redness and irritation tend to show up.

Can deodorants cause dark underarms or acne?

This is something many people notice but don’t always question.

“If someone experiences itching, redness, or darkening of the underarms, it is important to reassess the product being used,” Dr Veena notes.

Certain chemicals can trigger pigmentation over time. Repeated irritation can also lead to inflammation, which may cause discolouration. On top of that, pore-clogging ingredients can result in acne-like bumps or even folliculitis, especially in sensitive or acne-prone skin.

How to check if a product suits your skin

Trying something new without testing it first is a bit of a gamble. A simple patch test can save you trouble.

“Individuals should always perform a patch test before incorporating any new product into their routine to ensure compatibility with their skin,” Dr Veena advises.

A few basic steps:

Apply a small amount behind your ear or on your wrist

Wait for 24 hours

Watch for redness, itching, or burning

It also helps to go for dermatologically tested products and gentler formulations where possible.

Why paying attention to ingredients matters

Perfumes and deodorants are not going anywhere. They are part of routine. But choosing the right one makes a difference.

Instead of focusing only on how something smells, it’s worth looking at what’s inside and how your skin responds. Small changes in what you use can help you avoid bigger skin issues later.

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