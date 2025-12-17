Delhi’s Red Fort adds aviation, arms and modern art galleries: What visitors can expect Delhi’s Red Fort has opened new aviation, arms and modern art galleries, giving visitors a richer museum experience inside the UNESCO World Heritage site.

New Delhi’s historic Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of India’s most iconic landmarks, has just added an exciting new dimension to its rich cultural offerings. As part of a major expansion of museums inside the fort’s sprawling complex, visitors can now explore a fascinating blend of aviation heritage, martial history and modern Indian art under one roof.

On December 5, during an important UNESCO meeting on preserving intangible cultural heritage, several new galleries were inaugurated at the Red Fort. Among the highlights are two vibrant exhibition spaces brought to life from the Air India Maharaja Collection, curated in collaboration with the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

A museum experience with wings and stories

Travelling back in time is a unique experience offered when you enter the Aviation gallery. The first thing you will notice upon entering is the immersive audio-visual displays, which include Vintage Airline React and Maps, as well as the ever-popular Maharaja, who represents Air India's heritage. You can view archival images of airline flights and learn about important historical figures, such as J.R.D. Tata, and many others.

Not just about aviation, but this collection also contains many elements in addition to a complete representation of the history of aviation and the evolution of Air India. This exhibition opens with a review of India's incredible artistic history. From sculptures of ancient times and Mughal miniatures through to modern work and present-day creations, the exhibition has something for everyone. The two major sections of the exhibition are "The End is the New Beginning" and "Wings of Modernity", which showcase the relationship between the rich artistry of India and the development of our National Airline.

Steel and stories — The martial heritage gallery

Alongside the exhibitions and artwork, the National Museum has also established a permanent exhibition of Arms and Armour. This exhibition features an extensive collection of arms and armour that show how these weapons originated through the Ancient and into pre-Modern Times.

The displays include everything from beautifully-crafted wooden bows and elaborately designed swords to flintlock pistols and chain mail. The exhibits highlight various aspects of India's military heritage, including fascinating stories about many of the pieces exhibited, such as the sword of Tipu Sultan, the bow of Bahadur Shah Zafar, and the shield of Sangram Singh, which represent some of the exceptional skills and bravery of warriors who lived during that period.

More than just exhibits — A living legacy

What makes these additions especially meaningful is how they breathe new life into the Red Fort’s museums. Instead of traditional displays behind glass, these galleries encourage exploration, reflection and discovery. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast, an art lover, or simply someone curious about India’s history, the exhibits offer something that resonates on many levels.

