Woven Whispers celebrates Saree Day with textile showcase at National Crafts Museum

For the upcoming occasion of Saree Day on December 21, Woven Whispers, a textile exhibition honouring the enduring tradition of the Indian saree, took place at the Amphitheatre, National Crafts Museum & Hastakala Academy, Pragati Maidan on December 15, 2025.

The showcase, a tri-partner initiative by the Ministry of Textiles, FICCI FLO, FDCI, and the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), was intended as a conversation between heritage, fashion, and the future. It highlighted the transition of Indian handlooms from craft to commerce while supporting women weavers, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs throughout the nation.

Set against the historic backdrop of the National Crafts Museum & Hastakala Academy in New Delhi, the display combined handloom, craftsmanship, and modern design in a carefully chosen presentation.

Chief Guest Dr Malika Nadda, Chairperson of the Asia Pacific Advisory Council of the Special Olympics Organisation, Poonam Sharma, National President of FICCI FLO, Governing Body Members and Day Chair Ambar Pariddi Sahai, Smriti Puri, National Treasurer of FICCI FLO, and Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, all highlighted the significance of handlooms in India's cultural and economic narrative.

A concise panel discussion titled Craft to Commerce reflected on the evolving handloom ecosystem, focusing on sustainability, women-led innovation and market linkages. The experience was further enriched by Weaves of India, an art installation, presenting regional textiles as contemporary visual narratives.

The fashion showcase, under the theme The Loom Speaks, unfolded thereafter, highlighting handloom as a living, evolving design language. Abraham & Thakore presented a refined exploration of ikat through graphic precision and archival reinterpretations; Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta showcased engineered weaves that merged Banarasi craftsmanship with modern structure; Lahe Looms by Jahnabi Phookan foregrounded Assam's indigenous silks through a lens of slow fashion and community-led weaving; while Advaya brought forth heirloom-quality handwoven textiles defined by nuanced textures, artisanal detailling and a contemporary sensibility.

The presentation's traditional dance and singing performances, which skillfully combined movement, music, and textiles and reinforced the saree's cultural context as both clothing and an art form, added to the immersive experience.

Woven Whispers, which was positioned as more than just a celebration, underlined the Ministry of Textiles, FICCI FLO, and FDCI's shared commitment to enhancing designer-artisan partnerships, supporting female craftsmen, and transforming Indian handlooms from traditional crafts to global significance.