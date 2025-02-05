Delhi Elections 2025: Restaurants offer special discounts and deals to voters on poll day | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Delhi Elections 2025: Restaurants offer special deals

The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 are currently in full swing, and businesses around the capital are stepping up efforts to encourage voter participation. The Chamber of Trades and Industries (CTI) has offered special discounts for voters, ensuring they are rewarded for exercising their democratic rights. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal underlined the significance of this program in increasing voter turnout."This initiative will encourage more people to cast their vote on February 5 and increase the voting percentage," he said.

On February 5 and 6, 2025, companies ranging from hairdressers and beauty parlors to restaurants, hotels, malls, and coffee shops will give discounts ranging from 10% to 50%. Yes, you read it correctly! Around 500 salons and parlours will provide a 20% to 50% discount on treatments, providing a wonderful opportunity for voters to treat themselves after voting.

To promote civic participation, several Delhi restaurants and food companies have offered attractive discounts. Read below to know which outlet offers how much discount:

Yeti: The Himalayan Kitchen welcomes voters with a 15% discount off the entire bill at all of its Delhi locations. Simply present your tattooed finger and enjoy your meal at a lower cost. Additionally, their Election Feast campaign provides a 20% discount until February 6.

Arabian Delites: This place has many branches throughout the city and commemorates civic responsibility with a 15% discount. Their social media post says, "Do your duty, show your inked finger, and enjoy 15% OFF. Because every great choice—whether at the polls or on your plate—deserves a reward!"

Jaypee Siddharth and Jaypee Vasant Continental: These hotels are giving an Election Feastdeal, with a 20% discount accessible until tomorrow, according to IP Singh, VP, Jaypee Vasant Continental.

Cafe Delhi Heights: The famous restaurant appreciates your crucial vote! Head to any of their Delhi locations on February 5th and 6th, 2025, show your inked finger, and receive a 20% discount on your bill as a responsible citizen!

Bollybites Vadapa: This outlet provides a free traditional vada pav with orders above ₹99 when you present your tattooed finger. Poonam, the creator and director.

Azure Hospitality: They are offering a 20% discount on total bills at Mamagoto and Dhaba, both established in 1986 in Delhi, today and tomorrow to people who show their tattooed finger as proof of voting, according to Tulsi Soni, AGM, Sales and Marketing.

Litchi Bistro: This election day, the Lichi Bistro in Malviya Nagar adds a delicious touch to civic pride! On February 5, any diner who shows their inked finger will receive a free dessert with their meal.

Mayfair, Dwarka: Mayfair offers a 20% discount as part of their 'Flash your ink, get a discount' promotion.

Additionally, Karol Bagh and Rohini zones have announced 5-25% discounts across 50+ markets.

