Bill Gates says he's likely on the autism spectrum; here's what you need to know about the condition

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bill Gates says he's likely on the autism spectrum

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft released his memoir, 'Source Code: My Beginnings' on February 4, 2025. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Gates said that were he a young boy growing up in today's world, he would "probably be diagnosed on the autism spectrum".

In his book, he says, "In the time of my childhood, the fact that some people's brains process information differently from others wasn't widely understood."

Speaking further about his condition to NDTV, Gates says, "I still rock [my legs] a bit, which is kind of characteristic of, they call it self-stimulation. So, you know, I have to catch myself because it can make people nervous if I'm sitting doing that. So, no, I don't think it ever goes away. It'd be harder to diagnose now because it's less acute and I've learned, you know, how to shape my behaviour."

What is autism spectrum disorder?

Autism spectrum disorder, ASD, is a brain development condition wherein the brain functioning affects how a person communicates and interacts with others. This eventually affects an individual's behaviour, interests or activities. mayo Clinic says that the term "spectrum" in autism spectrum disorder refers to a wide range of symptoms and severity.

The condition usually begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society - socially, in school or at work. Children start to show symptoms of autism within the first year. However, a small number of children appear to develop normally in the first year and then go through a period of regression between 18 and 24 months when they develop symptoms of autism. While there is no cure for autism, intensive and early treatment can make a difference in the lives of children.

Symptoms of autism spectrum disorder

Here are some of the common signs seen in people with autism spectrum disorder, according to Mayo Clinic.

Social communication and interaction

Fails to respond to his or her name or appears not to hear you at times

Resists cuddling and holding and seems to prefer playing alone

Has poor eye contact and lacks facial expression

Doesn't speak, has delayed speech or loses previous ability to say words or sentences

Can't start a conversation or keep one going

Speaks with an abnormal tone or rhythm

Repeats words or phrases verbatim

Doesn't appear to understand simple questions or directions

Doesn't express emotions or feelings and appears unaware of others' feelings

Doesn't point at or bring objects to share interest

Inappropriately approaches a social interaction by being passive, aggressive or disruptive

Patterns of behaviour

Performs repetitive movements, such as rocking, spinning or hand flapping

Performs activities that could cause self-harm, such as biting or head-banging

Develops specific routines or rituals and becomes disturbed at the slightest change

Has problems with coordination or has odd movement patterns

Is fascinated by details of an object

Is unusually sensitive to light, sound or touch

Has specific food preferences.

Complications of autism spectrum disorder

Here are some of the complications seen in people with autism spectrum disorder, according to Mayo Clinic.

Problems in school and with successful learning

Employment problems

Inability to live independently

Social isolation

Stress within the family

Victimisation and being bullied.

ALSO READ: Does exercise increase the risk of heart attack? Know from experts how many hours should one exercise