Cumin and celery powder: Eating this mixture at night before sleeping will solve these 5 problems

Eating cumin and celery powder at night cures these 5 issues.

Cumin and celery are used a lot in Indian kitchens. It is mainly used as a seasoning and spice in food. But do you know that by consuming powder prepared from cumin and celery, you can get rid of many health-related problems? Yes, cumin and celery water can prove to be very beneficial for your health. Actually, both these ingredients have anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties, which can reduce many health-related problems. Mainly eating cumin and celery powder with lukewarm water before sleeping at night keeps your digestion fine. Also, it can reduce other problems. Let's know what are the benefits of eating cumin and celery powder before sleeping.

Improves digestion

Regular consumption of cumin and celery can improve your digestion. It can mainly reduce gas, bloating and indigestion in the stomach. It is also quite effective in reducing the problems of constipation.

Skin will glow

Drinking cumin and celery powder with lukewarm water can make your skin glow. It brings shine to your skin by removing dirt from the body. It can also provide relief from acne, pimples and facial swelling.

Lose weight fast

Taking cumin and celery regularly with lukewarm water can boost your metabolism. This helps in controlling hunger to a great extent, which can reduce your weight to a great extent.

Reduce swelling

Celery has anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce inflammation in the body. Along with this, cumin is also a storehouse of many properties. Not only this but by eating these two mixtures regularly, your body's cholesterol and blood sugar levels can be controlled to a great extent.

Detoxify the body

Drinking celery and cumin water with lukewarm water before sleeping can remove the dirt present in the body. It is quite effective in removing excess waste materials from the body.

How to consume cumin and celery powder?

To consume cumin and celery powder, first take equal amounts of cumin and celery. Roast it lightly. After this, grind it with the help of a grinder. Now take half a teaspoon of this powder and eat it with lukewarm water before sleeping. This can reduce many of your problems.

