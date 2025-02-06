Is consuming milk and ghee harmful to the body? Know from expert when and how much to consume

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Milk and Ghee: Know when and how much to consume.

Grandmothers say that children should be fed lots of milk and ghee, this will strengthen the bones and the child will remain healthy. Doctors say that after a certain time, the consumption of milk and ghee should be minimised. Let's know whether milk and ghee are harmful or not.

Earlier people used to consume milk and ghee to keep the body healthy. People who consumed more milk and ghee had better health than others. Even today grandmothers advise to feed milk and ghee to children. So that children develop well. However according to doctors, after a certain age, children and adults should avoid consuming too much milk and ghee. According to doctors, after a certain time, instead of benefiting the body, these things start causing harm. Let us know whether ghee and milk are not good for our bodies. Does eating milk and ghee harm the body?

According to Dr Bhumesh Tyagi, Professor of Internal Medicine Department of Sharda Hospital, milk and ghee do not harm the body. But to eat more of it, you need to do more physical work. Earlier, people who used to eat more milk and ghee used to work in the fields all day. They used to plough the fields. They used to grind flour in the mill. The physical labour was so much that no matter what you ate, the body used to digest everything. This is the reason why earlier people used to fall sick less often. But now physical labour has become negligible. There is no physical activity throughout the day. Not even a drop of sweat comes out of the body, in such a situation, more ghee and milk starts causing harm instead of benefit.

Is milk and ghee harmful?

Consuming too much ghee and milk slows down the digestion process. This leads to the accumulation of more fat in the body. The body has to work harder to digest it. It affects the liver. Weight starts increasing. Cholesterol increases which poses a risk to the heart. Therefore, you should eat and drink according to your physical activity.

How much milk and ghee should one consume in a day?

There is no harm in eating 1-2 spoons of ghee throughout the day, but you must do some physical activity along with it. There will be no harm in taking 1 glass of low-fat milk at night. You can drink milk with turmeric. Lukewarm milk and water at night are beneficial. But drinking more milk than this can be harmful.

