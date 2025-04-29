Confused when to check your weight? Expert shares the right time to weigh yourself We often get confused about the right time to check weight. However, a fitness coach has recently shared the 5 worst times to weigh yourself and also shared the right time to check weight.

New Delhi:

It's normal to feel the need to check our weight frequently on a weight loss journey to spot any changes. The need to get on the scale does not go away, even though weight loss improvements could take a long time to manifest. However, if we check our weights at the incorrect moments, they may appear heavier and demotivate us.

On April 16, fitness coach Ashley DiGiacomo Schwartz shared a post on Instagram where she explained the wrong times of checking weight. Also, shared the right time to check the weight. She wrote, “Let’s just get one thing straight. The scale isn’t always telling you the full story. If you’re constantly stepping on the scale and getting discouraged, it might be because you’re weighing yourself at the worst possible times."

5 worst times to check your weight

After working out:

Sweating it all out may cause your weight to drop, whereas drinking water and eating after your workout may cause it to rise. In any case, it's primarily water weight and not actual fat growth or reduction.

Following a large meal:

It's normal to feel full after a large dinner. The number will undoubtedly be higher. It simply indicates that there is food in your stomach, not that you have gained weight.

In the luteal phase, or during your period:

The hormones are working. During your luteal phase, you may experience water retention, irritation, and bloating.

Just before going to bed:

All day long, your body has been eating, drinking, and moving. You will weigh more at night. That figure is meaningless.

After a high-carb or high-sodium meal:

Both carbohydrates and sodium retain water instead of fat. The scale may therefore rise after a meal high in carbohydrates or salt, but this is only water weight.

When is the right time to check your weight?

The fitness coach said, “First thing in the morning, after using the bathroom, completely naked. If you prefer weighing once a week, do it the same day every week, ideally midweek so you’re not dealing with the aftermath of a weekend full of extra snacks or treats."

