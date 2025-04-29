Kareena Kapoor's fitness routine includes blend of yoga to drop her waist size, 5 asanas to follow Doing these poses regularly, like Kareena Kapoor, along with a healthy diet and some movement like walking or light cardio, can make a big difference over time.

Kareena Kapoor's yoga instructor, Anushka Parwani, spoke about the actor's fitness routine in an interview with ETimes. She said that Kareena was never inclined towards losing weight; she is only concerned about remaining in shape and fit.

Anushka said, “Kareena is the most aware of her body. I know this because I have been with her... she was my first-ever student, not just the first actor I worked with. There is so much to learn from her because she is so aware. She has always loved yoga and she understands her body as well. So, we know when to push a little and alter the workout or when to do variations and just do breath work. Right now, we are very balanced. It is also about pausing. With experience and age comes pausing; she knows when to pause. Right now, she looks beautiful – inside and out. She is really glowing. Sometimes, I feel like there’s a torch behind her cheeks because it is so beautiful.”

Now let's check out 5 yoga asanas to drop your waist size

Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

This classic pose gives your waist a nice stretch while working the sides of your body. It also helps tone your legs and hips. Just keep your legs straight, reach out with one hand, and try to keep your body in a straight line as you stretch.

Revolved Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

Think of this as a deep squat with a twist—literally. It really fires up your core, especially the obliques (side abs), and gets your heart rate up too. Make sure to keep your knees even and twist from your waist, not your neck.

Boat Pose (Navasana)

This one’s a core crusher—in a good way. Balancing in this V-shaped position helps strengthen your abs and lower belly. Try to keep your back straight and your core engaged the whole time.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

A gentle backbend that stretches your front body and tones the belly. It’s great for your spine and digestion, too. Just be careful not to overdo it—keep your elbows soft and your shoulders relaxed.

Half Lord of the Fishes Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

A seated twist that’s amazing for your spine and waist. It also helps with digestion and detoxification. Sit tall, twist gently from the belly, and breathe deeply.

