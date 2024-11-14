Children's Day 2024: Warm quotes, messages, wishes and HD images to share with young ones around you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Warm quotes, messages, wishes, and HD images to share with young ones on Children's Day 2024.

Every year, 'Children's Day' also known as 'Bal Diwas' is celebrated on November 14 in the country. This day is also the birthday of the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was very fond of children, so after his death, his birth date was celebrated as Children's Day to pay tribute to him. Nehru had so much love and affection for children that children used to call him 'Chacha Nehru' lovingly. This is why his birthday is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools.

This year also Children's Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm. On this special day, send these messages and wishes to children and adults.

Children's Day Wishes

To every child’s sparkling smile and pure heart, may today be full of happiness. Happy Children’s Day!

May your days be full of love, laughter, and wonder. Happy Children’s Day to you!

You are the world’s future. Happy Children’s Day to a bright, brilliant, and beautiful child!

Happy Children’s Day to the little stars who light up our lives. Shine bright today and always!

To the joy-bringers, the laughter makers! Happy Children’s Day! May your dreams come true.

Happy Children’s Day! May you always find joy in the simple things and never stop dreaming.

Here’s to your innocence and boundless energy. Happy Children’s Day!

Children's Day Quotes

The best way to make children good is to make them happy – Oscar Wilde

Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see – John F. Kennedy

Children are not things to be moulded but are people to be unfolded – Jess Lair

Children see magic because they look for it – Christopher Moore

Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up – Pablo Picasso

Children's Day HD Images

Children's Day Messages

Children, you make the world a better place just by being you. Have a wonderful Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day! May your day be as sweet as your smile and as joyful as your heart.

Dear child, you are loved today and always. Happy Children’s Day!

You bring endless joy to the world. Wishing you a fantastic Children’s Day!

May you grow up to be wise, strong, and kind. Happy Children’s Day!

