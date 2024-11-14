Children's Day 2024: Why it's important to teach children about physical activity and avoid screen time

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, every year, marking the birth anniversary of the nation's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called as ''Chacha Nehru'' for his love for children. This day marks children's rights, education and overall well-being.

Why it's important to teach children about physical activity and avoid screen time?

Nowadays, monitoring children's screen time can be quite challenging. While screen time can be educational and support children's social development, teaching children about physical activity and limiting screen time can foster lifelong healthy habits.

In this edition, Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO, The Academy School(TAS), Pune shares her views with India TV about the importance of teaching physical activity and avoiding screen time.

She says, "In today's digital age, where screens often dominate children's attention through video games, smartphones, and tablets, many children miss the invaluable benefits that come from outdoor play and physical exercise. Teaching children the importance of physical activity not only enhances their physical health, reducing the risk of obesity but also cultivates vital social skills, teamwork and emotional resilience through interactive play.''

''Engaging in sports or outdoor activities improves cognitive function and mental health, providing a natural counterbalance to the stimulating, yet isolating, effects of prolonged screen exposure. Celebrating Children's Day by promoting these values serves as a reminder of our responsibility to guide the next generation toward a balanced, active lifestyle that fosters both health and happiness'', she added.

What are the benefits of adding physical activities to your daily routine?

Adding physical activities to children's daily routine would not only limit their screen time but will also help in developing strong bones and muscles, improve cardiorespiratory fitness, and control weight.

Tips to avoid screen time

