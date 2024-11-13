Children's Day 2024: Your kid should be aware of THESE fundamental rights written in constitution

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Images

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, marking the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. This day holds a special significance as it emphasizes the need to nurture the well-being and development of the youngest members of society.

Do you know the constitution of India guarantees several fundamental rights to children? Yes, In this article we have included 9 fundamental rights of the children that are written in the constitution and your kid should know about these rights. These rights encompass the following:

Children's Day 2024: Fundamental rights for children

- Right to equality: According to Article 14, Children are recognized as equals to adults and have the right to equality.



- Right against discrimination: According to Article 15, children should not face any discrimination based on their religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.

- Right to life and personal liberty: Children have the right to life, liberty and security and this is written in Article 21 of the constitution of India.

- Right to protection from exploitation: According to the 23 article, children are protected from being trafficked and forced into bonded labour.

- Right to free and compulsory education: According to article number 21 A of the constitution, children between the age group of 6 and 14 have the right to free and compulsory education.

- Right to protection from Hazardous Employment: According to Article 24, no child below the age of 14 years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or engaged in any other hazardous employment.

- Right to Development: Children have the right to develop emotionally, mentally, and physically. They also have the right to learn, relax, and play, as per article 39.

- Right to participation: Children have the right to freedom of expression, opinion, association, and information. They also have the right to participate in decision-making that affects them, as per various child rights frameworks.

- Right to protection: According to article 39, children are protected from abuse, neglect, violence, and hazardous employment.