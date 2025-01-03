Cheela and Dosa will not stick even on iron pan, just follow these easy tips

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow these tips for making cheela and dosa on an iron pan.

There is always an iron tawa in the kitchen of every Indian household. Even in today's modern era, many households do not have a non-stick tawa. However, its price is also high, not everyone buys it. On the other hand, one of the biggest problems with iron tawa is that when you make dosa or cheela on it, it starts sticking. Due to this, along with wasting time, you do not even feel like making it. If you also face this problem, then today we have brought some easy tips for you. By following these you can make dosa and chilla quickly without sticking even on iron tawa.

Follow these tips while making dosa and cheela on an iron pan

If the cheela and dosa stick to the iron pan while making it, then cut an onion in half and rub it on the pan. This will make it smooth and the pores of the pan will also get closed.

Apart from this, whenever you make chilla and dosa in an iron pan, put water and refined oil in a bowl and mix it.

Now whenever you put dosa or cheela on the pan, sprinkle this batter on the pan and wipe it with a cotton cloth. This will make the surface of the pan smooth and the batter of anything will not stick to it.

To make the iron pan non-stick, first pour water on it. After this, spread ghee or refined oil all around it. Now when it is done, you can easily make cheela or dosa on it.

Whenever you make dosa or chilla on an iron pan, put oil on it, put half a potato on a knife and move it around the pan. This is also a good trick.

If your iron pan gets damaged while making it, then put salt on it and rub it with a piece of ice. After this, put liquid dish wash on it and rub it with the help of a soft scrubber. The dirt on your pan will be removed.

This trick will make perfect dosa and cheela

Along with this, if you heat the pan on high flame and then slow it down and pour the batter of Cheela or Dosa on the pan, then it does not stick to it.

If you like these tips and tricks, then you must try them once while making dosa or cheela. This will also make your work easier.

