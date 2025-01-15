Can't sleep at night? Follow these Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to get good sleep

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic remedies by Swami Ramdev to get good sleep.

Nowadays, sleep is vanishing from people's lives. People stay awake till late at night. Some are stuck in their gadgets, while some have a storm of thoughts in their minds. Professor Lily of Pennsylvania University, New York, says that when people go to bed after a tiring day, their friends and companions are not with them. In such loneliness, a flood of thoughts starts hovering over the mind. Whereas, after a tiring day, one should fall asleep as soon as one goes to bed. But due to stress and overthinking, sleep vanishes as soon as one reaches bed. Not being able to sleep is not the only problem. Waking up again and again after falling asleep is also a big problem. This problem occurs more with women than men. It is not us saying this, but a study by the University of Colorado, America, is saying this.

Because women are responsible for getting up early and taking care of children, household, family, and office. The worries of which become a hindrance to their peaceful sleep. And due to less sleep, the risk of obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer and a weak immune system increases. Sleep apnea is also a big reason for disturbed sleep. In this disease, the eyes open while sleeping. In many cases, breathing stops while sleeping. Due to such different reasons, more than 35 crore people across the country are suffering from insomnia. For such people, know Swami Ramdev's surefire formula for a peaceful sleep.

Why are you losing sleep?

You are losing sleep because of your bad eating habits, poor lifestyle, anxiety, side effects of insomnia, obesity, fatigue, weakness, irritability, diabetes, heart problems and poor immunity.

Symptoms of Sleep Apnea

Shortness of breath during sleep

Snoring

Sweating in sleep

How to get good sleep?

Eat only fresh food, avoid fried foods, drink 5-6 litres of water and work out daily.

Digestion will be perfect, drink Panchamrit

Cumin

Coriander

Fennel

Fenugreek

Celery water

How to increase immunity?

Sit in the sun for half an hour

Eat fruits containing vitamin C

Eat green vegetables

Take turmeric milk at night

Do yoga for half an hour

Pancreas will become healthy

Work out

Control your weight

Don't smoke

Drink plenty of water

Avoid junk food

Do not take too many painkillers

Remedies for restful sleep

Keep away from mobile

Write a journal every night

Read a book before bed

Meditate before bedtime

Remedies to get rid of snoring

Gargle with peppermint oil, inflammation of the nose will decrease and it will be easier to breathe. Eat garlic clove with water. Drink turmeric milk at night or take cinnamon powder with lukewarm water. You can also drink lukewarm water with cardamom. Drink honey-olive oil in warm water and steam before sleeping.

ALSO READ: Using too much perfume can cause these 5 problems, know its harmful effects