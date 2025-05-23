Build, play, grow: 5 fun ways to boost your child's learning during summer vacations Combining playful learning into their daily routine, parents not only make memories that last a long time, but they also help their children grow in all the ways that matter. Here are 5 tips that can help your kids learn and grow this summer.

New Delhi:

With summer vacations underway, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids engaged and entertained. However, these activities must be more than just ones that fill time. Summer vacations are the perfect time to build confidence, unlock innovation and develop critical thinking in children. By combining playful learning into their daily routine, parents not only make memories that last long, but they also help their children grow in all the ways that matter.

After all, the best learning happens when kids are simply having fun. Here are 5 tips from the LEGO Group that can help your kids learn and grow this summer.

Engage in Pretend Play: Scaffolding Social Skills

Start with a story, one you invent together with your kids. Crafting imaginative plotlines using action figures or dolls encourages kids to build their own worlds fueled by imagination. These little role-playing moments become building blocks for emotional intelligence and stronger social skills.

Read Aloud Together: Builds Language Foundations

At home, keep the creativity flowing with shared reading time. Read-aloud sessions helps strengthen vocabulary and comprehension, and they also nurture emotional connection.

Visit the LEGO Store in Delhi NCR

A trip to India’s first LEGO Certified Store is like stepping into a whole new world, it’s a space where kids can build with their hands and grow essential skills. Here, they can craft their own characters at the Minifigure Factory, build freely at the Pick-a-Brick wall and explore over 250 exclusive sets.

Start a Summer Journal

Encouraging daily doodles builds a personal archive of thoughts and feelings. Over time, these journal pages become a creative structure that supports literacy and self-awareness.

Playing with LEGO Bricks

Playing with LEGO lets kids explore shapes, balance and spatial thinking. As they stack and build, they’re strengthening problem-solving skills, hand-eye coordination and their ability to focus, all of which are crucial for brain development.

